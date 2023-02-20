The Japanese House teases return

The Japanese House has suggested new music is on the way.

The singer-songwriter, real name Amber Bain, posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption ‘News coming soon’, directing fans to sign up to her mailing list to hear it first.

The Japanese House last released new music in 2020 in the form of the EP ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’. Her only studio album so far, ‘Good At Falling’, came out the year prior.

The announcement comes off the back of the news that she is set to appear at The 1975‘s biggest ever UK headline show at London’s Finsbury Park, with a capacity of over 40,000, on July 2. Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, and American Football will also be playing, with “many more” still to be announced.

A press release promises a “monumental day” of “unbeatable live music” as the band bring the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour back to London, adding that more acts will be announced “imminently”.

“The band is bringing with them an array of acts with their own unique takes on pop and rock for an unsurpassable day of live music in N4, London,” the press release reads.

Back in 2020, the Manchester band were forced to scrap their original plans to headline Finsbury Park due to COVID-19.

Initially billed as “the greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen”, The 1975 had been set to headline the one-day event on July 11. Support was going to be provided by the likes of Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.