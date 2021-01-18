The Jesus And Mary Chain announced rescheduled ‘Darklands’ tour dates

The Jesus And Mary Chain have announced rescheduled dates for their upcoming UK tour in which they will play their 1987 album ‘Darklands’ in full.

The shows were initially due to take place in March and April 2020 and were then postponed to February 2021. They were rescheduled once again last week due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The band have now announced that the gigs will go ahead this November, and they’ve also announced two additional shows at Glasgow’s Barrowland and Manchester’s Albert Hall respectively.

Advertisement

The Jesus And Mary Chain will play:

NOVEMBER 2021

Saturday 13 – Glasgow, Stereo

Sunday 14 – Glasgow, Barrowland

Monday 15 – Glasgow, Barrowland

Wednesday 17 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Thursday 18 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Friday 19 – London, Roundhouse

The band said that European dates, which have also been postponed from February, will be rescheduled soon.

The Jesus And Mary Chain have also been announced on the line-up of Festival Beauregard in Normandy, France, which is currently set to take place on July 2.

Last year the band launched a crowdfunding campaign in aid of their touring crew to support them through the coronavirus crisis. They also released a limited edition t-shirt in aid of the campaign, and a Jesus And Mary Chain covers EP by the crew’s band Disciples Of Mary.

Advertisement

“Like so many in the Music Industry our crew are self employed and have not been eligible for Government financial assistance,” the band wrote in a statement. “This fund is intended to do one thing – help our crew to pay their bills.”

After indicating back in 2018 that they were working on the follow up to 2017’s ‘Damage And Joy’, in November the band shared a photo from Devon’s Rapunzel Studios.