The Judds’ Naomi Judd has died, aged 76

By Ali Shutler
Naomi Judd from The Judds
Naomi Judd of The Judds attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT

The Judds’ Naomi Judd has died aged 76, her family have confirmed.

“We sisters experienced a tragedy,” her daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd said in a statement released yesterday (April 30).

“We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory,” the continued.

The Judds, a country duo made up of Naomi and Wynonna, released their first EP in 1984 and went on to release six albums. They became one of the most successful acts in country music history, winning five Grammy Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and nine Country Music Association awards.

Naomi retired in 1990 after being diagnosed with Hepatitis C with Wynonna continuing as a solo artist. However the pair often performed together and had a farewell tour planned for later in 2022.

Last month, they performed ‘Love Can Build A Bridge’ at the Country Music Television awards and today (May 1) were due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame.

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall Of Fame said: “We are shocked and saddened by the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of The Judds. Her family has asked that we continue with the Judds’ Hall of Fame induction Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts.” However the red carpet experience will be cancelled.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of the legendary Naomi Judd and honoured to have shared many unforgettable moments and performances together over the years,” said a statement from Country Music Television. “Our hearts go out to her husband Larry, daughters Wynonna and Ashley, and her legions of fans around the world during this difficult time,”

For help and advice on mental health:

