“The Kardashian age is over”: Yungblud says it’s “cooler” to be yourself

"Be your bald, skinhead, no-make-up, spotty sinner self"

Yungblud has declared “the Kardashian age” is over, after extolling the virtues of staying true to oneself.

The ‘Parents’ singer reiterated his belief that people should rid themselves of labels and accept that “it’s fine to do what you want”.

In an interview with GQ Hype, Yungblud addressed how the media struggles to pigeonhole his music, style and identity.

“Boxes are for cereal,” said Yungblud. “I think it’s an amazing thing for us to go, ‘Well, I don’t want to label myself as anything right now’, I just want to be who I want to be and do what I want to do.”

The artist – real name Dominic Harrison – went on to explain what he says to people when they ask him why he wears makeup.

“Because I want to – not for any other reason, not to appeal to any other market, [but] because it’s fine to do what you want,” he said. “I think division is becoming less and less popular and exciting and cool.

“The Kardashian age is over: it’s cooler now to be yourself, [to] be your bald, skinhead, no-make-up, spotty sinner self than looking like Barbie,” he added, implying that the famous family lack authenticity.

Yungblud, who is originally from Doncaster, also talked about adjusting to life in Hollywood.

“People ask if I love America and, yes, I love America, but I miss home so much,” he said.

“I’ve been having a hard time being thrown into the world of pop culture and Hollywood. That’s not me. I like it, but I just am not doing it to get papped 15 times outside of a restaurant.”

Elsewhere, he explained how accepting himself for who he is enables him to be genuine in the world of showbiz. “Everyone’s like, ‘Is it really hard having this responsibility?’ And… no, because I’m just being me. If I was just putting a face on, it would be exhausting to maintain it, but it’s just me.”

He added that he gets anxious and depressed “because that’s the way I’m wired” but said that his fans help him manage his mental health.

“I meet someone in my fanbase and they tell me a story and they inspire me and they turn me round,” he said.

“If you see someone walking round in pink socks at two in the morning,” he said of his fans wearing his trademark socks. “Have a chat, don’t be afraid.”

Meanwhile, Yunglud delivered a surprising mash-up on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge by fusing the likes of Amy Winehouse, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Travis Scott.