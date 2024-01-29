The Kid Laroi announces 2024 ‘For The First Time’ UK and European tour

The Kid Laroi has announced a run of shows in the UK and Europe for this spring.

The rapper, who was born in Australia but now is based in Los Angeles, will be playing two huge UK dates at London’s Alexandra Palace and Manchester’s O2 Apollo in April alongside a string of European shows.

“I can’t wait to play Europe and the UK in April! I’m so excited to bring the tour to my EU/UK fans,” he said. “I promise it’ll be worth the wait! I love you all and I’ll see you very soon.”

Advertisement

The full list of dates are available to view below. Tickets will go on sale on Friday (February 2) – you can buy yours here.

The Kid Laroi ‘For The First Time’ 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

APRIL

4 – Stockholm, Annexet

5 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

7- Copenhagen, Forum

9 – Warsaw, Torwar

11 – Amsterdam, Afas Live

14 – Dublin, 3Arena

16 – London, Alexandra Palace

17 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

22 – Berlin, Uber Eats Music Hall

24 – Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

25 – Paris, Adidas Arena

27 – Milan Fabrique, Italy

The Kid Laroi was supposed to be playing a homecoming run of shows in Australia and New Zealand next month, but these had to be postponed to October 2024 due to logistical difficulties.

“We tried to make February work but it’s proving to be logistically impossible,” read a statement from the artist real name Charlton Howard. “I’m sorry to make you wait a bit longer but we will need to move the tour to October. We’re working on the details including some new additions to the line up and will let you know ASAP.”

The Kid Laroi released his debut album ‘The First Time’ in November. In a three-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “It’s not until ‘Kids Are Growing Up’ the album’s 20th and final track, that Howard attempts to reflect on anything but heartbreak and fame.”

Advertisement

It continued: “He speaks on his journey from rap stan to star, the toll it has taken on his family and those closest to him, his eyes now wide open to the trials of adult life: “You would never admit the problems that you had,” he remembers, but “now I got my own problems and understand”. It feels like an emotional breakthrough for Howard, but it comes just a little too late.”

Meanwhile, the artist recently opened up about his love for BTS and their music in a new interview, saying he “[wished he] had gotten into them a little sooner”.