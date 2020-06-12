The Kid Laroi releases new single featuring the late Juice WRLD, ‘GO’

South Sydney rapper The Kid Laroi has today (June 12) released his new single ‘GO’, which is a collaboration with his late friend Juice WRLD.

Laroi has been very public about his relationship with Juice WRLD since supporting the late rapper in his final tour last year. Juice WRLD passed away on December 8, 2019, shortly after his 2019 Australian tour concluded.

Listen to the new song below.

Advertisement

Laroi posted a photo of himself and Juice on Instagram to coincide with ‘GO”s release.

“it’s been a little over 6 months since you been gone, and it still doesn’t feel right,” Laroi wrote in the caption.

“before we even met you were my favourite artist, and I still think everyday how cool it was that I got to b damn near family with my idol. you took me all over the world on a f*cking private jet and showed me a whole different side of life that not many people get to see. from all the months you let me live at your crib, to all the nights I spent watching and learning from you in the studio, to all the concerts and tours I got to witness..

“I got to learn from a real life legend. it’s not even in my character to write long ass shit like this but fuck it our song is about to come out and I just wanna say how much I wish you were here with me to enjoy this shit. we all love and miss you back here ❤️”

Advertisement

Juice WRLD’s first posthumous single, ‘Righteous’, came out earlier this year.

‘GO’ is Laroi’s fifth single of 2020 so far, following the release of ‘Diva’ with Lil Tecca, ‘Fade Away’ with Lil Tjay and ‘Go Dumb’ with Y2K, Blackbear and Bankrol Hayden. He also shared solo single ‘Addison Rae’, named after the TikTok star, in March.