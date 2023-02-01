The Kid LAROI announces US ‘Bleed For You’ tour dates for 2023

The Kid LAROI has announced his ‘Bleed For You’ tour – a 20-date run across the United States, which the Australian rapper-slash-pop-star will embark on across March, April and May.

The trek will kick off in Syracuse, New York on Wednesday March 22, with the rest of that week being rounded out with shows in Kingston, Rhode Island and Bangor, Maine. Then, over the last week in March, the headlining artist (whose real name is Charlton Howard) will deliver some of his biggest shows yet in the titular Pennsylvanian college town of State College, Columbus, Ypsilanti and Lexington.

Howard will start April out by hitting stages in Charlottesville, Columbia, Tallahassee, Knoxville, Madison and Coralville, before performing at both weekends of this year’s Coachella festival with the likes of Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, boygenius (the supergroup comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker) and Burna Boy. From there, he’ll deliver more headline shows in Boise, Loveland and Oklahoma City.

Finally, the tour will wrap up with back-to-back arena shows in Springfield, Missouri, and Champaign, Illinois. Announcing all of the dates at once on Instagram, Howard teased a particularly memorable production: “We leveled up this time,” he wrote, “and I can’t wait for you too see what we’ve been working on [sic].”

Tickets for all of the headline shows go on sale at 3pm local time this Friday (February 3) – find them here.

The tour comes in support of Howard’s debut album as The Kid LAROI, ‘The First Time’, which is due out later this year (with an exact release date yet to be confirmed). Featured on it will be the singles ‘I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)’ and ‘Love Again’, both of which arrived in January. More songs from the album, too, will be previewed in Howard’s ongoing ‘Wild Dreams’ experience in Fortnite.

In April of last year, Howard dropped the track ‘Thousand Miles’. It was initially said to be the lead single for ‘The First Time’, but that no longer seems to be the case, with Howard since describing ‘I Can’t Go Back…’ as the first official preview of the album. What may pop up on the tracklist, however, is Howard’s long-teased collaboration with Tame Impala.

‘The First Time’ will follow Howard’s trilogy of ‘F*ck Love’ mixtapes, which arrived in chunks from July of 2020 to the same month a year later. Among the singles strewn across the records were ‘Go’ (featuring the late Juice WRLD), ‘Wrong’ (featuring Lil Mosey), ‘Not Sober’, ‘Still Chose You’ and his ‘Stay’ (his monumental joint effort with Justin Bieber).

The Kid LAROI’s US ‘Bleed For You’ tour dates are:

MARCH

Wednesday 22 – Syracuse, Oncenter War Memorial

Friday 24 – Kingston, Ryan Center

Saturday 25 – Bangor, Cross Insurance Arena

Monday 27 – State College, Bryce Jordan Center

Tuesday 28 – Columbus, Schottenstein Center

Wednesday 29 – Ypsilanti, EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center

Friday 31 – Lexington, Rupp Arena

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Charlottesville, John Paul Jones Arena

Sunday 2 – Columbia, Colonial Life Arena

Tuesday 4 – Tallahassee, Donald L Tucker Civic Center

Wednesday 5 – Knoxville, Thompson-Boling Arena

Friday 7 – Madison, Alliant Energy Center

Saturday 8 – Coralville, Xtream Arena

Saturday 15 – Indio, Coachella

Saturday 22 – Indio, Coachella

Wednesday 26 – Boise, Extra Mile Arena

Friday 28 – Loveland, Budweiser Events Center

Sunday 30 – Oklahoma City, Paycom Center

MAY

Tuesday 2 – Springfield, Great Southern Bank Arena

Wednesday 3 – Champaign, State Farm Center