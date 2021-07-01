The Kid LAROI confirms Justin Bieber collaboration ‘Stay’ will be out next week

The Kid LAROI has announced an official release date for his highly anticipated collaborative single with Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’.

LAROI confirmed the track would land next Friday, July 9 in a tweet this morning (July 1). He posted a screenshot of a text conversation with a person who seems to be Ron Perry, the CEO of his label Columbia Records, who confirmed the release date after having his phone blown up by LAROI’s fans.

“Thanks for messing w me,” the exec wrote. “I have 10,000 unread DMS.”

JULY FUCKING 9TH!!!!!! LETS GOOOOO FAMILY I LOVE YALL SO FUCKING MUCH THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU 😭😭❤️❤️❤️ PRE SAVE THIS SHIT AND LETS GO UPPPPP https://t.co/TSCWk2KRKv pic.twitter.com/kXpqQ71z3Y — charlton (@thekidlaroi) June 30, 2021

It follows a pair of Tweets from Bieber and LAROI earlier in the week, both hinting at the July 9 release. The song can be pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music ahead of its release here.

‘Stay’ comes as the second collab between Bieber and LAROI, after the duo first linked up for the track ‘Unstable’, from Bieber’s sixth full-length effort ‘Justice’, back in March. NME writer Will Lavin highlighted the track in his review of ‘Justice’, noting its “beautifully sparse soundscape”.

Though a tracklist for the project is yet to be unveiled, it’s likely ‘Stay’ will appear on The Kid LAROI’s forthcoming long-form release, tentatively titled ‘F*ck Love 3’. Last month, LAROI appeared to tease the project’s release in July, following a series of teases on social media that a new album was in the works.

‘F*ck Love 3’ will serve as the first project from LAROI since he signed to Scooter Braun’s management company, SB Projects, at the start of June.

The Kid LAROI released his debut mixtape, ‘F*ck Love’, last July. He followed up with a deluxe version of the record later that year, titled ‘F*ck Love (Savage)’, which contained seven new tracks including his hit ‘Without You’. He made his debut on Saturday Night Live in May, performing a version of ‘Without You’ with Miley Cyrus.

NME gave ‘F*ck Love’ a four-star review upon its release, writing that LAROI “shows off his extensive musicality and emotional depth on this promising debut”.