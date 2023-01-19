The Kid LAROI gets reflective on new song ‘I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)’

The Kid LAROI has shared a new song called ‘I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)’, the first taste of his upcoming debut album.

‘The First Time’ is due to arrive later this year and will follow the Australian rapper’s mixtape series, ‘F*ck Love’.

“I did things that I knew were wrong,” the musician laments in the chorus. “But time just keeps moving on / And no matter which way I run / I can’t go back to the way it was.”

Advertisement

The one-minute-37-second-long song is accompanied by a raw video that paints The Kid LAROI in a contemplative light, showing him in various muddled hues of colour and black-and-white. The end of the clip reveals the release date for the next single from ‘The First Time’, announcing ‘Love Again’ will be released next Friday (January 27).

The Kid LAROI – aka Charlton Howard – announced his debut album was on the way last week (January 12) with a video posted on his social media accounts. “You never forget the first time,” he said in the video, which displayed footage of him and getting his nails done, smoking cigarettes and jumping into pools.

“The first time you fall in love,” he continued. “The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss.”

In April 2022, The Kid LAROI shared the track ‘Thousand Miles’, which was initially described as the lead single from his debut album. However, given ‘I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)’ is now being referred to as the first proper taste of the record, ‘Thousand Miles’’ place on the album is in doubt.

What could be featured on ‘The First Time’ is a long-teased collaboration with Tame Impala. The Kid LAROI first shared photos of himself in the studio with Kevin Parker back in 2021, but the resulting fruits of those sessions have yet to surface.