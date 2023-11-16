The Kid LAROI on becoming a BTS fan: “I wish I had gotten into them a little sooner”

The Kid LAROI has opened up about his love for BTS and their music in a new interview, saying he “[wished he] had gotten into them a little sooner”.

The Australian rapper recently came on the Zach Sang Show to speak about his recent collaboration with BTS member Jungkook. Last month, LAROI had Jungkook feature on his track ‘Too Much’ alongside British rapper Central Cee, and spoke about how they ended up joining forces and his relationship with the group.

LAROI shared that he had started getting into BTS before he collaborated with Jungkook, who was originally not a part of the project. After the pair began working together, LAROI described the Korean singer to host Zach Sang as “so sweet”. “He was just such a little sweetie,” he said.

“I like, you know, recently just started getting into BTS like in the past year and a half, maybe two years and so we never really met but we had a mutual [contact],” LAROI explained of the collaboration. “I was like, ‘Hey, do you think JK would do this?’ And they said, ‘Well, let me see,’ and then he said yes and sent it back.”

LAROI went on to recall his first meeting with Jungkook at the video shoot, adding: “It was really cool ’cause obviously you know you don’t know what to expect when you meet people for the first time.”

However, the ‘Stay’ singer did admit that he regrets not getting into the Korean boyband’s music sooner than he did. “It’s really interesting ’cause I kind of like I feel almost like ‘Damn, I wish I had like … gotten into them a little sooner’,” he told Sang. “I wish I had paid attention more. I mean there’s a lot of music I feel that way about. I’m like, ‘Damn, if only like I paid attention to this a little more when I was younger.’”

In other news, Jungkook recently shared in an interview with Apple Music that he felt he and the rest of BTS were “not that cool” in the earlier stages of their career. “Of course, at the time, the other members looked so cool to me,” Jungkook said. “But honestly, I still can’t watch the footage from when we first debuted or even from a few years later. It makes me feel cringe and embarrassed.”