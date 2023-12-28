The Kid LAROI postpones homecoming Australia and New Zealand tour to October 2024

The Kid Laroi has announced his Australian tour next year is being postponed.

The rapper, who was born in Australia but now is based in Los Angeles, was supposed to play six dates across the country in February 2024.

The tour was meant to start Feb 2, 2024 at AAMI Park in Melbourne, before heading west for a show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Feb 5. The Kid Laroi was then slated to play open-air shows in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and the Gold Coast.

Advertisement

However, he has now announced that the run of dates has been rescheduled to October 2024 due to logistical difficulties.

“We tried to make February work but it’s proving to be logistically impossible,” reads a statement from The Kid Laroi, real name Charlton Howard. “I’m sorry to make you wait a bit longer but we will need to move the tour to October. We’re working on the details including some new additions to the line up and will let you know ASAP.”

All existing ticketholders for the tour will be notified of rescheduled dates once confirmed and their tickets will remain valid.

The Kid Laroi released his debut album ‘The First Time’ last month. In a three-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “It’s not until ‘Kids Are Growing Up’ the album’s 20th and final track, that Howard attempts to reflect on anything but heartbreak and fame. He speaks on his journey from rap stan to star, the toll it has taken on his family and those closest to him, his eyes now wide open to the trials of adult life: “You would never admit the problems that you had,” he remembers, but “now I got my own problems and understand”. It feels like an emotional breakthrough for Howard, but it comes just a little too late.”

Meanwhile, the artist recently opened up about his love for BTS and their music in a new interview, saying he “[wished he] had gotten into them a little sooner”.