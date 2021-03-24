The Kid LAROI shares piano-driven cover of Drake’s ‘Shot For Me’

Australian rapper The Kid LAROI has shared a piano-led cover of Drake‘s track ‘Shot For Me’, taken from his 2011 album ‘Take Care’.

Recorded for Spotify Singles, LAROI puts his own twist on the song by stripping away the percussive elements and laying on the vocal production. The cover is joined by an acoustic rendition of his single ‘Without You’, lifted from the deluxe version of his debut mixtape ‘F*ck Love’.

“I chose Drake because he’s my favourite artist. ‘Shot For Me’ is one of my favourite songs off of one of my favourite projects and that made it really easy for me to do,” LAROI said in a statement.

Listen to the tracks below:

The Kid LAROI released ‘F*ck Love’ in July last year, and followed it up four months later with the deluxe edition, ‘F*ck Love (Savage)’. Tracks on the record featured guest appearances from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Internet Money, Machine Gun Kelly and Laroi’s late mentor Juice WRLD, among others.

The album was given four stars from NME upon its release, writing that “Juice WRLD’s protégé is similarly adept at turning heartbreak into massive tunes”.

Since releasing the record, Laroi has gone on to release a collaborative cover with Juice WRLD of Kim Petras’ ‘Reminds Me’.

He also recently worked with Justin Bieber on the track ‘Unstable’, recorded for Bieber’s recently released album, ‘Justice’.