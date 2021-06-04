The Kid LAROI signs to Scooter Braun’s management company

The Kid LAROI has signed to SB Projects, Scooter Braun’s management company that has Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande on its books.

The singer and rapper, whose chart-topping single ‘Without You’ was released last December, has moved from the late Juice WRLD‘s label Grade A Productions to SB Projects where he also joins the likes of Migos‘ Quavo and Demi Lovato [via Variety].

“Welcome to the family superstar . @thekidlaroi,” Braun wrote in a message on Twitter yesterday (June 3).

The Kid LAROI, whose real name is Charlton Howard, credits his new SB Projects mate Bieber with inspiring him to pursue music in the first place.

“I remember when I was seven years old and my older cousin took me to go watch the Never Say Never [2011 Justin Bieber] documentary with her when it came out in the movie theatre,” he told Variety in April. “I didn’t really know a lot about Justin Bieber, I was like seven years old, but I remember after watching that movie I was like, ‘Yo, this is the coolest kid in the fucking world.’”

The news arrives ahead of Braun reportedly selling his private equity fund SCOPE Capital Management to South Korea entertainment giant HYBE for more than $1billion (£705.51million) [via Variety].

The Kid LAROI recently shared a remix of his 2020 hit ‘Without You’ with Miley Cyrus. ‘Without You’ is lifted from the deluxe or ‘savage’ version of The Kid LAROI’s debut mixtape ‘F*CK LOVE’, which was released in December 2020. The TikTok-popular track is one of the rapper’s top-streaming songs to date.