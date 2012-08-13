The Killers bring the curtain down on Hungary’s Sziget festival

Brandon Flowers ends the event's 20th year with hits and a firework display

The Killers brought Hungary’s Sziget festival to a close last night (August 12) with a hit-packed show and firework display.

Although the Las Vegas band are set to release a new album, ‘Battle Born’ in September, there was a distinctly retro flavour to their headline performance, with a set heavy on material from their 2004 debut ‘Hot Fuss’. Dressed initially in a leather jacket, frontman Brandon Flowers looked to have returned to his former image, before the feathered suit of ‘Day & Age’ and the facial hair of ‘Sam’s Town’.

Only three new tracks were played – ‘Miss Atomic Bomb’, an apocalyptic love song with lyrics about nuclear fallout, the current single ‘Runaways’ and, in the encore, the upbeat ‘From Here On Out’. “I hope you brought your dancing shoes,” said Flowers before playing the latter.

The set included two covers; their version of Joy Division‘s ‘Shadowplay’ and, less expectedly, 1980s synthpop hit ‘Forever Young’ by German pop group Alphaville, which proved a hit with a crowd containing a large number of German visitors.

The Killers took a hiatus in 2010 and regrouped in 2011 to work on ‘Battle Born’. “I was here when they played in 2008 and this was even better,” says fan Adrienne, from Budapest. “I’ve worn out my throat singing along.”

The Killers played:

‘Runaways’

‘Somebody Told Me’

‘Smile Like You Mean It’

‘Spaceman’

‘This Is Your Life’

‘Miss Atomic Bomb’

‘For Reasons Unknown’

‘Bling (Confession Of A King)’

‘Shadowplay’

‘Human’

‘A Dustland Fairytale’

‘Forever Young’

‘Read My Mind’

‘Mr Brightside’

‘All These Things That I’ve Done’

‘From Here On Out’

‘Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine’

‘When You Were Young’

Earlier in the day, Paolo Nutini performed a long, crowd-pleasing set that included a cover of MGMT’s ‘Time To Pretend’ alongside his own ‘Jenny Don’t Be Hasty’, ‘Coming Up Easy’ and ‘New Shoes’.

One of the biggest talking points of the day came with LMFAO, whose fans arrived decked out in hot pants, zebra-print leggings, luminous vests and cardboard box robot helmets. Though only one half of the duo, Redfoo, is currently touring, there were so many dancers and props to hold the stage.

Sziget celebrated its 20th edition this year, and will return next summer.