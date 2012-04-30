The Killers announce 2012 festival headline show

Las Vegas quartet will headline Hungary's Sziget festival in August

The Killers have announced that they will be headlining this summer’s Sziget festival in Hungary.

The Las Vegas band, who are currently working of their fourth studio album, join the likes of The Stone Roses, Placebo, The xx, Wild Beasts and The Vaccines in playing the event, which runs from August 6–13, with The Killers closing the show on the final night (August 13).

The Killers, who are also booked to headline this summer’s V Festival, told NME earlier this year that their new album would be finished in May or June, and might even be out in time for their August shows.

Speaking about this, bassist Mark Stoemer said: “It might be out [in time for V] but there’s no guarantees. We technically started last May, but we’ve been doing it in pieces, and it’s kind of taken a while to feel it out and figure out what it means to be a band again, because we took so much time off.”

The bassist added that the album saw the band going in a more “rock direction” than their 2008 effort ‘Day & Age’.

He said of this: “Stylistically, it’s pushing in more of a rock direction than the last album. But we’re also doing something we haven’t done before. It’ll definitely sound like us.”

For more information about Sziget Festival, visit Sziget.hu.