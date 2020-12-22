The Killers spark new album speculation by sharing mysterious tracklist

The Killers have sparked speculation that another new album could be on the way after sharing a mysterious ‘A List’ of apparent song titles on social media.

The band only released their acclaimed sixth album ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ back in August, but confirmed to NME at the time that they had already been working on another record with plans to release it within the next year.

Now, Brandon Flowers and co have excited fans by sharing an ‘A List’ of what appears to be an album tracklist on social media – leading many to believe that this could be a sign that their seventh album or at least an announcement around it is imminent.

The Killers’ ‘A List’ tracklist reads:

1. ‘Pressure Machine’

2. ‘In Another Life’

3. ‘Sleepwalker’

4. ‘In The Car Outside’

5. ‘A Terrible Thing’

6. ‘Runaway Horses’

7. ‘West Hills’

8. ‘The Getting By’

9. ‘Cody (The Miracle)’

10. ‘In This Quiet Town’

11. ‘Desperate Things’

“You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” Flowers told NME after the completion of ‘Imploding The Mirage‘. “We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California.

“I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”

Speaking of how his new songs were more inspired by his old music tastes and new life in Utah, Flowers continued: “I’m not writing a quarantine album or anything like that. You kind of just start hitting your stride when you’re finishing a record. You’re writing lyrics, you’re mixing everything, you’re in it – then you go on tour. It’s interesting to not be going on tour and having any of that stuff taking up my brain. I just went right back to the piano. I was already exercising my songwriting muscles so a lot of it came very quickly.

“Something powerful happened when I shut off the part of my brain that runs towards the grind and just started running towards the creative part of my brain.”

Asked if their next record would be out in time for their rescheduled stadium tour next summer, Flowers replied: “Oh yeah, there will be another album. I’m excited. It might be better than this one.”

NME has contacted The Killers representatives for comment.

As well as sharing their Christmas album on streaming services for the first time, The Killers also recently launched their own range of hot sauces.