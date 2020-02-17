The Killers add Doncaster date to UK and Ireland stadium tour

The Killers have added a new date to their 2020 UK and Irish stadium tour.

The band will play a show at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium on May 26, prior to their previously confirmed outdoor shows, which includes two performances at both the Emirates Stadium in London and Dublin’s Malahide Castle.

Late last year, the band marked their return by announcing the title of their new album, ‘Imploding the Mirage’, along with details of a stadium tour for summer 2020.

After their celebrated set headlining Glastonbury 2019, The Killers return for shows calling at Falkirk, Manchester, Norwich, Southampton, London, Bristol, Coventry, Middlesborough and Dublin, the band will be joined at selected shows by special guests Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers.

Tickets for the added Doncaster date go on general sale at 9am on Friday (February 21) and will be available here.

The full list of UK and Ireland dates are as follows:

Tuesday May 26 – DONCASTER, KEEPMOAT STADIUM – EXTRA DATE

Thursday May 28 – FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM – with Blossoms

Saturday May 30 – MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD – with Blossoms

Monday June 1 – NORWICH, CARROW ROAD STADIUM – with Blossoms

Wednesday June 3 – SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY’S STADIUM – with Blossoms

Friday June 5 – LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM – with Sam Fender

Saturday June 6 – LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM – with Sam Fender

Tuesday June 9 – BRISTOL, ASHTON GATE STADIUM – with Manic Street Preachers

Thursday June 11 – COVENTRY, COVENTRY RICOH STADIUM – with Manic Street Preachers

Saturday June 13 – MIDDLESBROUGH, RIVERSIDE STADIUM – with Manic Street Preachers

Tuesday June 16 – DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE – with Sam Fender

Wednesday June 17 – DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE – with Sam Fender

‘Imploding the Mirage’ is due to arrive in Spring.

Last month, The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers said that the band have captured the sound of “Manchester and Bruce Springsteen” on their latest album.

Having already shared a series of potential track titles, Flowers has confirmed that the record will feature a song called ‘Dying Breed’ – which he describes as representing the sound of the band across 15 years.