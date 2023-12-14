The Killers add sixth and final London O2 show to 2024 ‘Rebel Diamonds’ UK and Ireland tour

The Killers have added a sixth and final London date to their 2024 UK and Ireland tour.
- READ MORE: The Killers interviewed: “There are a lot of young people unsure of their place in this world”
The band recently announced a handful of extra dates and their opening support act for their ‘Rebel Diamonds‘ greatest hits UK and Ireland arena tour.
The Killers added four extra dates in Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and London to their celebratory 2024 tour due to exceptional demand during early ticket pre-sales. Now, a further London date has been added.
Visit here for tickets (new date on sale from December 15 at 9:30am) and see all dates below.
The Killers 2024 ‘Rebel Diamonds’ UK and Ireland tour dates are:
JUNE
12 – Dublin, 3Arena
14 – Dublin, 3Arena
15 – Dublin, 3Arena
18 – Manchester, Co-Op Live
19 – Manchester, Co-Op Live
21 – Manchester, Co-Op Live
22 – Manchester, Co-Op Live
25 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro
26 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro
27 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro
JULY
4 – London, The O2
5 – London, The O2
7 – London, The O2
8 – London, The O2
10 – London, The O2
11 – London, The O2
Last week (December 8), the band shared a euphoric and trancey new song called ‘Spirit’ – the last song to appear on their new greatest hits album, ‘Rebel Diamonds‘, which was also released last week.
The album celebrates their 20-year career, including classics such as ‘Mr Brightside‘, ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Human’ to more recent standalone hits such as ‘Boy‘ and ‘Your Side Of Town‘.
In their career, The Killers have released several albums including their seminal debut, ‘Hot Fuss‘ (2004), ‘Sam’s Town’ (2006), ‘Day and Age’ (2008) ‘Battle Born’ (2012), ‘Don’t Waste Your Wishes‘ (2016), ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘ (2017), the five-star ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ (2020) and their most recent effort, ‘Pressure Machine‘ (2021).
In a trailer for the album, frontman Flowers can be heard saying: “See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives, and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years.”
Recently, The Killers also said that they scrapped their planned new album because it didn’t feel “authentic”.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper frontman Brandon Flowers and co said the new sound “just didn’t feel right” and they decided to stop making the album they’d planned.
He told the newspaper: “It just didn’t feel authentic. It felt like we were forcing something. We love synth music, it’s a part of our DNA and there’s been great contributions from us in that genre. And man, we love New Order and Depeche Mode, so it’s not a slight. It just doesn’t feel right for us at this moment.”