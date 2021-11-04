The Killers announce 2022 Australia and New Zealand tour

The Killers have announced a run of shows throughout Australia and New Zealand, set to take place through November and December next year.

The ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour, named after their 2020 album, will kick off in New Zealand, with shows in Auckland and Christchurch, before heading to Australia to play arena shows in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

In addition, as part of the concert series A Day On The Green, Brandon Flowers and co. will be playing outdoor shows in wineries around Australia, including New South Wales’ Hunter Valley, Victoria’s Mt Duneed Estate and South Australia’s Barossa Valley.

There will be Frontier Touring members and A Day On The Green pre-sales for the tour opening on Thursday, November 11, with general ticket sales available from Monday November 15. Sale times will be staggered depending on the show, so punters can check all ticketing details via Frontier Touring’s website.

These shows are set to close out the huge year of touring The Killers have planned next year. Beginning in April 2022, the band will play a selection of shows in Mexico before heading to the UK and Europe to play an extensive run of concerts that have been delayed repeatedly due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band will then play shows all throughout America before heading to New Zealand.

Despite the rescheduled tours, The Killers have kept busy in 2021, with the release of their seventh studio album ‘Pressure Machine’ in August. In a review of the album, NME‘s Thomas Smith wrote, “The past year has allowed many big names the times to complete long-held fantasies or push creative talents to their brink, now ‘Pressure Machine’ joins them.

“Not only is it a project we we may never have heard otherwise, but a deeply satisfying entry into their catalogue. It’s a homecoming of discreet intentions, not the pompous heroes return they’re likely used to – the modesty and subtlety suits them.”

The Killers’ 2022 Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

21 – Auckland, Spark Arena

25 – Christchurch, Christchurch Arena

29 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

DECEMBER

3 – Barossa Valley, Peter Lehmann

6 – Perth, RAC Arena

10 – Geelong, Mt Duneed Estate

13 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

17 – Hunter Valley, Hope Estate

19 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena