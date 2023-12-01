The Killers announce 2024 ‘Rebel Diamonds’ greatest hits UK and Ireland arena tour

The Killers have announced details of a 2024 UK and Ireland arena tour to celebrate their upcoming ‘best of’ album, ‘Rebel Diamonds’. Check out full dates and ticket details below.

The upcoming compilation – announced last month and due for release on December 8 – will take from their 20-year career, including classics such as ‘Mr Brightside‘, ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Human’ to more recent standalone hits such as ‘Boy‘ and ‘Your Side Of Town‘. The Las Vegas indie veterans have also included one new song on the album called ‘Spirit’.

Having teased the tour, the new dates are the first time The Killers have played arena shows in the UK since 2017’s ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ tour, and will see their return after the band’s most recent stadium tour, which saw them play to 400,000 fans at sold-out shows, and their acclaimed headline appearances at Reading & Leeds 2022.

The full upcoming tour dates are below, with tickets on sale from 9.30am on Friday December 8 and will be available here.

JUNE

Friday 14 – June DUBLIN, 3Arena

Saturday 15 – DUBLIN, 3Arena

Tuesday 18 – MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

Wednesday 19 – MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

Friday 21 – MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

Tuesday 25 – GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro

Wednesday 26 – GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro

JULY

Thursday 4 – July LONDON, The O2

Friday 5 – LONDON, The O2

Sunday 7 – LONDON, The O2

The tour and will celebrate the band’s entire discography from from their seminal debut, ‘Hot Fuss‘ (2004), through to ‘Sam’s Town’ (2006), ‘Day and Age‘ (2008) ‘Battle Born‘ (2012), ‘Don’t Waste Your Wishes‘ (2016), ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘ (2017), the five-star ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ (2020) and their most recent effort, ‘Pressure Machine‘ (2021).

In a trailer for the album, frontman Brandon Flowers can be heard saying: “See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives, and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. 20 songs for 20 years – ‘Rebel Diamonds’.”

The announcement follows from the news that Flowers reportedly scrapped an entire Killers album after previously promising new music: “Halfway through recording I realised, ‘I can’t do this,’” Flowers said, adding: “This isn’t the kind of record… I think this will be the… I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

He added: “This is the crisis I’m in. The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like [2021 album] ‘Pressure Machine’.

In other recent news, ‘Mr Brightside’ was the UK’s most streamed song in Spotify history.