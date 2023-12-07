The Killers announce extra dates and huge support act for 2024 UK and Ireland arena tour

The Killers have announced a handful of extra dates and their opening support act for their ‘Rebel Diamonds‘ greatest hits UK and Ireland arena tour.

Ahead of the release of their ‘best of’ album, ‘Rebel Diamonds’, The Killers have added four extra dates in Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and London to their celebratory 2024 tour due to exceptional demand during early ticket pre-sales.

Brandon Flowers and Co. have also shared that the Glaswegian band Travis will be serving as opening support for the tour.

Advertisement

The ‘Rebel Diamonds’ tour will mark the first time The Killers play arena shows in the UK since 2017’s ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ tour, and will see their return after the band’s most recent stadium tour, which saw them play to 400,000 fans at sold-out shows, and their acclaimed headline appearances at Reading & Leeds 2022.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale tomorrow, December 8 at 9:30am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out the updated list of dates below.

The Killers 2024 ‘Rebel Diamonds’ UK and Ireland tour dates are:

JUNE

12 – Dublin, 3Arena **NEW DATE JUST ADDED**

14 – Dublin, 3Arena

15 – Dublin, 3Arena

18 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

19 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

21 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

22 – Manchester, Co-Op Live **NEW DATE JUST ADDED**

25 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

26 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

27 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro **NEW DATE JUST ADDED**

JULY

4 – London, The O2

5 – London, The O2

7 – London, The O2

8 – London, The O2 **NEW DATE JUST ADDED**



The tour and will celebrate the band’s entire discography from from their seminal debut, ‘Hot Fuss‘ (2004), through to ‘Sam’s Town’ (2006), ‘Day and Age‘ (2008) ‘Battle Born‘ (2012), ‘Don’t Waste Your Wishes‘ (2016), ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘ (2017), the five-star ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ (2020) and their most recent effort, ‘Pressure Machine‘ (2021).

In other recent news, ‘Mr Brightside’ was the UK’s most streamed song in Spotify history.