The Killers announce ‘Hot Fuss’ 20th anniversary Las Vegas residency

The Killers have announced a Las Vegas residency in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their seminal debut LP ‘Hot Fuss’.

The band – comprised of frontman Brandon Flowers, guitarist Dave Keuning, bassist Mark Stoermer and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr – are set to return to their hometown to celebrate their debut album with an eight-night residency at The Colosseum at Caesers Palace. They will be performing ‘Hot Fuss’ in its entirety for the first time ever.

Shows will begin on August 14 and end on August 30. A ticket pre-sale will be available for members of the band’s official fan club and for Citi cardmembers on January 24 at 10am local time until January 26 at 9am local time. General ticket sale will commence on January 27 at 10am local time.

Advertisement

Special collectors programmes and VIP packages will also be available for purchase. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

The Killers ‘Hot Fuss’ 20th anniversary Las Vegas residency dates are:

AUGUST

14 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

16 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

17 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

21 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

23 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

24 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

28 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

30 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

The band’s recently released ‘best of’ collection ‘Rebel Diamonds’ earned the Number One in the UK – marking their eighth chart-topping LP.

Last Month, Flowers spoke to NME about the future of The Killers and confirmed a new solo album.

Speaking about the history of the group, Flowers said: “We were always little different from the other Vegas bands back then because I noticed that there was this competition and rivalry between local bands. I wasn’t thinking about them – I was thinking about The White Stripes, The Strokes, and Oasis. I didn’t allow myself to get to U2 just yet, but I asked myself, ‘What is it that these bands are doing and why are they not still in their hometown?’ That’s what set us apart quite early on.

Advertisement

He continued: “We were different, and we were ambitious. Ambition can be seen as an ugly thing to some people but it has served us well. We were able to persevere and it’s kind of unbelievable.”

Opening up about reflecting on their legacy through ‘Rebel Diamonds’ he said: “Personally, I’m my own harshest critic. I’m still doing that thing I did 20 years ago where I’m looking at our best of and then looking at Tom Petty’s best of and seeing where I’m falling short! But at the same time, I’m looking at it and thinking, ‘You can really see this band striving, maturing, growing and representing ourselves as honestly as possible while still making great music that I’m really proud of.”

The frontman had also teased the ‘Hot Fuss’ anniversary shows, saying that they will be an “extravaganza”.

He also revealed that he is working on his third solo record which will probably be released in 2025.

“It’s different. I feel like it embodies a little bit of my first two solo records, but obviously there’s so much more living that I’ve done in the seven years since my last effort,” he said about the current creation of the LP. “I’ve got a lot more insight and things that I’ve absorbed. I’m really loving how it’s turning out.”

In other news, The Killers will be embarking on a ‘Rebel Diamonds’ greatest hits UK and Ireland arena tour which includes six dates at the O2 in London.

They will also be headlining this year’s edition of Boston Calling and The Governors Ball.