The Killers announce live-stream performance and Q&A

The Killers have announced that they will hold a live-stream performance and Q&A on Instagram next weekend.

The Vegas band will connect with fans on the social media platform on April 18 at 12pm PST (8pm BST).

“Attention self incarcerated humans of earth,” they wrote on Twitter. “Time to get wild! Watch and listen on your favourite hand held device as we answer your questions and play a few of our songs for YOU, LIVE ON INSTAGRAM!”

The group also requested that fans reply to the tweet with their questions. See it below now.

Attention self incarcerated humans of earth. Time to get wild! Next Saturday at 12PM PST, watch and listen on your favorite hand held device as we answer your questions and play a few of our songs for YOU, LIVE ON INSTAGRAM! Reply to this tweet with your questions. — The Killers (@thekillers) April 11, 2020

Last month, The Killers shared a new single in ‘Caution’, of which NME said: “The disco strut of ‘The Man’ and the inventive sensitivities of 2017’s ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ are set aside for a propulsive charge for the synth rock horizon, with Brandon Flowers once more out to make heroes of the downbeaten.”

The track is the latest to be taken from the band’s upcoming album ‘Imploding The Mirage’, which will be released on May 29. The follow-up to ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ was produced by the band with Shawn Everett and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado.

Meanwhile, Blossoms recently revealed they gave Flowers a song for The Killers to use on the new album. The frontman responded to the Stockport band saying he loved the “slow and chilled ‘God-Sized Problem’ but it wasn’t quite what he was looking for.

However, he had some other enquiries for the band, specifically about singer Tom Ogden. “What is the singer’s deal?” Flowers asked. “What does he listen to and who fed him?”