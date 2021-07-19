The Killers announce seventh album ‘Pressure Machine’

The Killers have announced that they’ll return next month with seventh album ‘Pressure Machine’.

The new record from the Las Vegas band will arrive via EMI on August 13 and was created after they found themselves with unexpected downtime as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

They were set to hit the road in support of 2020’s ‘Imploding The Mirage’, but instead used their free time to immediately start work on its follow-up.

“Everything came to this grinding halt,” said frontman Brandon Flowers. “And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

The record is also set to be one of The Killers’ most personal offerings to date, with Brandon explaining how it was inspired by his experiences of growing up in the sleepy town of Nephi, Utah.

“Had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the ’90s could have been the 1950s,'” said Brandon. “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with.

“Many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

Elsewhere, the band’s touring guitarist Dave Keuning recently admitted they have also made a “good start” on their eighth album.

“I’m just happy to be back in any capacity on the seventh record and now that that’s done, I’m just excited to write and see where the eighth one goes,” Keuning told NME.

“I don’t think we know what it’ll sound like. It’s too early, but we’re writing ideas for it and we’ve got quite a few already, so we have a good start.”

Flowers, meanwhile, previously told NME that the second record “might be even better” than ‘Imploding The Mirage’.