The Killers announces new 2023 UK and Ireland tour dates

The Killers have announced they will return to the UK and Ireland next summer for four shows – find the full list and ticket details below.

The band, who released new albums ‘Imploding The Mirage’ and ‘Pressure Machine’ within a year of each other in 2021 and 2020 respectively, played a UK stadium tour this summer before a US arena run with Johnny Marr.

In late summer 2023, they will return for a short run of dates beginning with headline sets at Reading & Leeds on the weekend of August 25-27. The festivals’ line-up was announced this morning, with the band joined as headliners by Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons.

Advertisement

After those shows, the band will then play two headline gigs, at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds on August 29 and Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields on September 1.

On September 3, the short run of gigs will then conclude with a headline set at Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival.

Tickets for the gigs go on sale at 9am GMT on Monday, December 12. You can buy your tickets here.

See the full list of dates below.

AUGUST 2023

25-27 – Reading & Leeds Festivals

29 – Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields

3 – Stradbally, Electric Picnic Festival

Advertisement

Brandon Flowers revealed to NME this summer that the band have been working on their next album, with the record set to be released in early 2023.

“We just had a few days off and Stuart [Price, producer] came and visited us on the road,” he told NME. “We’re sending things back and forth, and ideas. I’m talking with Shawn Everett [producer] too, and it’s nice to have that combo.”

He added: “You will hear singles this year. The full record will probably be early next year, but there will definitely be more releases this year.”

In August, they then shared a new single called ‘Boy’, which, according to Flowers, was originally written with the intention of appearing on ‘Pressure Machine’.

“It was the song that took me back home and was sort of the impetus for writing ‘Pressure Machine’,” Flowers told NME. “What’s interesting is that it just didn’t make it onto the record – but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record.”

He added: “There’s an optimism to it. It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”