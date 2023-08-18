The Killers are bookies’ favourites to headline next year’s Super Bowl

The Killers have been named as the bookies’ favourites to headline next year’s Super Bowl LVIII.

READ MORE: Ranking the 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

The new insight was shared by the oddsmakers at MyBookie, which speculated that the American rock band are now leading the race to be the next performer at the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The upcoming event – Super Bowl LVIII – will be the first-ever Super Bowl to be hosted in Las Vegas, following the University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band in 1967.

Advertisement

Now, bookies have confirmed that The Killers are looking like the most likely act to be set to perform at the monumental slot, and stated that they now have -110 odds to hit the stage for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show.

The prediction makes sense as the band originated out of Las Vegas back in 2001 – and would fit in with a potential desire for a local artist to play at the first-ever Las Vegas instalment.

Similarly, the band have become household names since their formation 14 years ago and hit songs including ‘Mr. Brightside’ and ‘Somebody Told Me’ would almost guarantee to prove popular with the crowds at the venue.

However, it appears that the organisers of the Super Bowl Halftime show have been less inclined to book rock artists in recent years.

Pop-rock band Maroon 5 were lined-up for the 2019 edition, Coldplay were brought in for the performance in 2016, and Red Hot Chili Peppers teamed up with Bruno Mars for the mammoth set back in 2014.

Advertisement

However, the event has instead leaned into more pop acts for the past few years and Rihanna was chosen as the artist for the most recent instalment, which was held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

With the reported -110 odds, The Killers have a little over 52 per cent chance of being chosen to play at the Allegiant Stadium.

The band are closely followed by U2 – who have +150 odds – and both Taylor Swift and Imagine Dragons, who each have +200 odds. Doubt has been shed on the possibility of Swift being chosen for the event, however, as the 2024 Super Bowl is set to take place on February 11, the same time frame that Swift is in Tokyo, Japan, (February 7 – 10) as part of her global tour.

Another huge rock act is also in the Top 5 most likely artists set to perform at the show, as Foo Fighters currently are listed as having +225 odds.

According to an NFL insider, reported by The Sports Geek, pop star Lizzo was also rumoured to be on the shortlist for the huge gig – however has been removed by officials in light of the accusations of sexual harassment raised against her.

Earlier today (August 18), pop giant Ed Sheeran admitted that he has no interest in being chosen for the Halftime show – stating that “it’s an American thing [for which] I don’t have pizazz.”