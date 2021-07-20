The Killers are giving UK fans the chance to attend an exclusive gig

The Killers have announced a UK show for 2022, exclusively for fans who pre-order their forthcoming seventh album ‘Pressure Machine’.

The band shared a short clip of music and spoken word samples of unknown origin on Twitter, along with the caption: “Hey UK, Pre-order Pressure Machine now for a chance to attend an exclusive show in 2022.”

Details of the date, venue and capacity for the show are yet to be revealed, but are promised soon. Pre-sale access can be gained by ordering the album on any physical format via their official store.

Brandon Flowers and co. announced the album yesterday, with the record due for release on August 13 via EMI. It was created after they found themselves with unexpected downtime as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

They were set to hit the road in support of their last album, 2020’s ‘Imploding The Mirage’, but instead used their free time to immediately start work on its follow-up.