The Killers are giving UK fans the chance to attend an exclusive gig

The Killers have announced a UK show for 2022, exclusively for fans who pre-order their forthcoming seventh album ‘Pressure Machine’.
The band shared a short clip of music and spoken word samples of unknown origin on Twitter, along with the caption: “Hey UK, Pre-order Pressure Machine now for a chance to attend an exclusive show in 2022.”
— The Killers (@thekillers) July 20, 2021
Details of the date, venue and capacity for the show are yet to be revealed, but are promised soon. Pre-sale access can be gained by ordering the album on any physical format via their official store.
Brandon Flowers and co. announced the album yesterday, with the record due for release on August 13 via EMI. It was created after they found themselves with unexpected downtime as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
They were set to hit the road in support of their last album, 2020’s ‘Imploding The Mirage’, but instead used their free time to immediately start work on its follow-up.
Elsewhere, the band’s touring guitarist Dave Keuning recently said that they have also made a “good start” on their eighth album.
“I’m just happy to be back in any capacity on the seventh record and now that that’s done, I’m just excited to write and see where the eighth one goes,” Keuning told NME.
“I don’t think we know what it’ll sound like. It’s too early, but we’re writing ideas for it and we’ve got quite a few already, so we have a good start.”
Flowers, meanwhile, previously told NME that their next record “might be even better” than ‘Imploding The Mirage’.