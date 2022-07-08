The Killers are planning to release a new album early next year

The Killers have revealed that they’re planning to release a brand new album sometime early next year.

The Las Vegas band’s most recent album was last year’s ‘Pressure Machine’, which NME‘s Thomas Smith called a “deeply satisfying entry into their catalogue” in a four-star review.

It’s been 11 months since the release of their seventh LP and already The Killers are working on new material which they hope to start releasing later this year.

“We just had a few days off and Stuart [Price, producer] came and visited us on the road,” frontman Brandon Flowers told NME at this week’s Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. “We’re sending things back and forth, and ideas. I’m talking with Shawn Everett [producer] too, and it’s nice to have that combo.”

Asked if fans can expect to hear a new album this year, Flowers said a “full record will probably be early next year”, but added that there will “definitely” be some singles released this year.

One of those singles might be ‘Boy’, a new track the band debuted at Mad Cool last night (July 7). According to Flowers, it was originally written with the intention of appearing on ‘Pressure Machine’.

“It was the song that took me back home and was sort of the impetus for writing ‘Pressure Machine’,” Flowers told NME. “What’s interesting is that it just didn’t make it onto the record – but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record.”

He added: “There’s an optimism to it. It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. added that ‘Boy’ has “a different complexion” and “more polished”.