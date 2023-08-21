The Killers are teasing a big announcement

The Killers have teased a big announcement with an ambiguous new video.

Taking to social media this evening (August 21), the Las Vegas band posted a five-second black and white video of a dancer dressed in carnival-style attire in the desert.

It’s accompanied by a dramatic piece of percussive music, but no caption or further detailed were shared alongside it.

Advertisement

Check it out below.

Fans have quickly started speculating about what the cryptic video could mean, with ideas ranging from a Super Bowl halftime show announcement – with the band having recently been named as the bookies’ favourite – to a new single.

If it is teasing the imminent arrival of a song, that would mark the first new material from The Killers since their one-off 2022 single ‘Boy’.

Speaking to NME about the new track at Mad Cool festival in Madrid last year, frontman Brandon Flowers said it was “the song that took me back home” and was “sort of the impetus for writing [2021 album] ‘Pressure Machine’.”

Advertisement

He went on: “What’s interesting is that it just didn’t make it onto the record – but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record.”

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci added that it was “a different complexion”, while Flowers said there was “an optimism to it”. He elaborated: “It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”

Asked whether they were writing more new material, Flowers said they had been sending ideas “back and forth” and talking with their producers.

As for a new album, Flowers shared: “The full record will probably be early next year, but there will definitely be more releases this year.”

The Killers’ last album, ‘Pressure Machine‘, came out in 2021. In a four-star review, NME described it as a “fascinating, character-driven homecoming”, adding: “After two decades of bombast, the band’s contemplative concept album finds frontman Brandon Flowers reconnecting with his roots.”

‘Pressure Machine’ arrived one year after ‘Imploding The Mirage‘, which earned five-stars from NME for making “another dazzling statement of ultra-modern pomp, and one arguably even more in step with new generations of alt-rock”. It added: “It’s a musical DeLorean: rooted in mainstream Americana but speeding into adventurous horizons.”

Back in June, Flowers was one of Elton John’s musical guests at his Glastonbury headline slot, which saw the pair ‘Tiny Dancer’.

“He was the first person I thought of to ask to come and sing with me, even though he’s played Glastonbury six times with The Killers,” John said.