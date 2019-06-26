The Killers begin the road to Glastonbury with huge Belfast show

The band also covered Van Morrison and The Undertones

The Killers started on the road to Glastonbury Festival 2019 by performing a career-spanning set at Belfast’s Ormeau Park last night.

The Las Vegas band will headline Glastonbury for the second time of their career on their Saturday, as they continue to work on their anticipated sixth album.

Performing a set that encompassed their entire career, the band opened with 2004’s ‘Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine’, before heading straight into ‘Somebody Told Me’, which also emerged from their debut album.

There was also a chance for fans to live out their rock and roll dreams too – with a man called John from Belfast joining the band on drums as they performed ‘For Reasons Unknown’.

In a knowing nod to Belfast’s musical heritage, the second half of the set also saw frontman Brandon Flowers delivering a brief impromptu cover of Van Morrison’s ‘Brown Eyed Girl’. The theme continued right to the end of the show – when they finished the encore with a cover of The Undertones’ ‘Teenage Kicks’.

Check out footage of the show below.

The Killers’ setlist was:

Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

The Way It Was

Shot At The Night

The Man

Run For Cover

Smile Like You Mean It

For Reasons Unknown (with John from Belfast on drums)

This River Is Wild

Bling (Confessions Of A King)

A Dustland Fairytale

Brown Eyed Girl

Runaways

Read My Mind

All These Things I’ve Done

When You Were Young

ENCORE:

Human

Mr Brightside

Teenage Kicks

Speaking to NME in April, frontman Brandon Flowers revealed what fans can expect from their set at Glastonbury.

“We were the secret band a couple of years ago and that was a fantastic experience, but I had forgotten about the previous headline slot that we’d done in 2007,” Flowers told NME. “There were some sound restrictions which have since gone away, and we had the PA cut out a couple of times. I think we can do better. We’ve played about 700 shows since then so we’re a better band with more songs now. We appreciate the tradition and what it means to headline Glastonbury. It’s huge. I used to buy NME Magazine while growing up in Vegas and I remember cutting out an aerial picture of Glastonbury and putting it on my wall.”

He added: “We’re basically going to be coming off a pretty long break, so these shows are preparatory. They’re getting us ready for Glastonbury, but they’re in places where we’ve had a great time before. We’re so lucky and spoiled over there. It’s just fun. Who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”