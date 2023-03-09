The Killers, Brandi Carlile and Bruno Mars announced for Bourbon & Beyond festival

The Killers, Brandi Carlile and Bruno Mars have been announced as headliners for Bourbon & Beyond festival 2023.

The four-day festival takes place at Louisville’s Highland Festival Grounds in Kentucky from September 14 to 17, dubbed the “world’s biggest bourbon and music festival”.

Carlile tops the bill on day one (September 14), with Brandon Flowers and co. taking to the stage Friday (15) along with Duran Duran and Hozier. The Black Crowes, The Black Keys, and The Avett Brothers will headline Saturday (16), before Mars, Blondie and Jon Batiste close out festivities on Sunday (17).

Other acts on the line-up include Brittany Howard, Train, Inhaler, Bastille, Aloe Blacc, Paolo Nutini and many more.

Check out the full line-up poster below.

The festival is described as “an annual celebration of the craftsmanship behind award-winning bourbons, master distillers, legendary musicians, world-class chefs, and an unforgettable showcase of the soul and spirit of Louisville, held during Bourbon Heritage Month”.

“Bourbon & Beyond is our love letter to the city of Louisville and the great state of Kentucky,” said founder Danny Wimmer in a statement.

“We can’t wait to showcase why Louisville has become our home away from home, so having the opportunity to curate an unbelievable festival experience rooted in amazing musical performances combined with our passion for bourbon and culinary arts is our dream come true.”

2023 passes are on sale now from here.

Last year, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder joined Crowded House‘s Neil Finn on stage at the festival to perform ‘World Where You Live’.

2019, meanwhile, saw Dave Grohl join Squeeze onstage at the festival, where the Foo Fighters frontman aided on percussion during ‘Black Coffee In Bed’, a track taken from the latter’s fifth album ‘Sweets From A Stranger’.