The Killers’ Brandon Flowers says he became a “shit-talker” because of Oasis

The Killers‘ frontman Brandon Flowers has discussed how Oasis inspired him to become a “shit-talker” in the early days of the band.

Flowers was in a discussion with Phoebe Bridgers for Interview Magazine, which discussed the pair’s time in lockdown and more.

“I used to be—what would the word be—I was just kind of a shit,” Flowers revealed during the conversation. “When we first started, I used to trash talk a lot of people.”

Advertisement

Later in the chat, Bridgers asked: “When you say you used to talk a lot of shit, what does that mean? Did you talk about other bands?”

Flowers responded: “Oh, I talked about other bands. I grew up idolising Oasis, and they wrote great songs, but they were also just big shit-talkers. For some reason, I thought to gain respect that was part of the territory.

“And that’s not who I am at all, but there were a few people I ended up calling and apologising to later on. Then there are still people that I said things about, and I still carry it with me. I still need to apologise to them. I did it to John Mayer.”

Expanding on the story of him apologising to Mayer, Flowers said: “I was at a restaurant in L.A., and he comes and sits at a table right near us, and you just feel so bad. I walked up to the table, and he was in the middle of a circle. It wasn’t a square table—he was in between people, so I couldn’t just talk to him.

Advertisement

“I just addressed the whole table, and I was like, ‘I said this about John, and I regret it man, and I’m sorry.’ He was really gracious about it. The world doesn’t need more negativity.”

The Killers’ new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ was originally scheduled for release on May 29 but has since been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They recently shared new track ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’.

Phoebe Bridgers, meanwhile, released second album ‘Punisher’ last month – read her NME cover interview all about the album.