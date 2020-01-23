The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers has said that the band have captured the sound of “Manchester and Bruce Springsteen” on their latest album.

The Las Vegas rockers are busy working on the final stages of ‘Imploding The Mirage’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Wonderful, Wonderful’.

Having already shared a series of potential track titles, Flowers has confirmed that the record will feature a song called ‘Dying Breed’ – which he describes as representing the sound of the band across 15 years.

“It somehow captures Manchester and Bruce Springsteen, I think that’s when we’re at our best, when we’re able to take these different elements and make them work,” he told Q.

The title track, meanwhile, sees them employing the classic sensibilities of The Kinks.

“It’s got a little bit of that [Ray Davies] lightness,” he explained.

“It feels like a perfect set-up for the record.”

Since announcing ‘Imploding The Mirage’ back in October, the band have also confirmed appearances at Mad Cool and Bilbao BBK Live.

After their celebrated set headlining Glastonbury 2019, The Killers also return for shows calling at Falkirk, Manchester, Norwich, Southampton, London, Bristol, Coventry, Middlesborough and Dublin. The band will be joined at selected shows by special guests Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers.