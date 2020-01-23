News Music News

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers says their new album sounds like “Manchester and Bruce Springsteen”

"It feels like a perfect set-up for the record."

Nick Reilly
The Killers at Glastonbury 2019
The Killers perform live, 2019. Credit: Getty Images

The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers has said that the band have captured the sound of “Manchester and Bruce Springsteen” on their latest album.

The Las Vegas rockers are busy working on the final stages of ‘Imploding The Mirage’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Wonderful, Wonderful’.

Having already shared a series of potential track titles, Flowers has confirmed that the record will feature a song called ‘Dying Breed’ – which he describes as representing the sound of the band across 15 years.

Advertisement

“It somehow captures Manchester and Bruce Springsteen, I think that’s when we’re at our best, when we’re able to take these different elements and make them work,” he told Q.

The title track, meanwhile, sees them employing the classic sensibilities of The Kinks.

“It’s got a little bit of that [Ray Davies] lightness,” he explained.

“It feels like a perfect set-up for the record.”

Since announcing ‘Imploding The Mirage’ back in October, the band have also confirmed appearances at Mad Cool and Bilbao BBK Live.

Advertisement

After their celebrated set headlining Glastonbury 2019, The Killers also return for shows calling at Falkirk, Manchester, Norwich, Southampton, London, Bristol, Coventry, Middlesborough and Dublin.  The band will be joined at selected shows by special guests BlossomsSam Fender and Manic Street Preachers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music Interviews

Savages’s Jehnny Beth tells us how David Bowie and ‘Peaky Blinders’ shaped her wild solo album

Andrew Trendell -
"In my core I felt that there was something that I hadn’t done yet – and that was this record"
Read more
Reviews

Hayley Williams – ‘Simmer’ track review: solo debut from Paramore singer is a dark, twisted pop curveball

Will Richards -
The first taste of the Petals For Armor project brilliantly resets the singer’s parameters
Read more
Music News

NME Awards 2020: Full list of nominations revealed

Andrew Trendell -
The winners will be revealed at London's O2 Academy Brixton on February 12.
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.