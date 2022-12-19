The Killers bring out America’s Gerry Beckley for ‘Sister Golden Hair’

The Killers brought out America’s Gerry Beckley on stage in Sydney for a special performance of the band’s ‘Sister Golden Hair’.

The band are known for doing cover songs as part of their live sets, and their recent show at the Australian city’s Qudos Bank Arena today (December 19) was no different. In a special twist, however, it became a duet with the co-frontman of legendary 70s rockers America [via Sydney Morning Herald].

Watch fan-filmed footage of their performance of ‘Sister Golden Hair’ below:

The guys absolutely NAILED the “Sister Golden Hair” cover tonight at @thekillers Sydney gig – what a way to end the Imploding the Mirage tour. They always were and always will be my favourite live band. Brandon is 👑 cc @tkillersmusic @thekillers_aus pic.twitter.com/QTgkgXhxIK — Jono (@Jono5785) December 19, 2022

While the band were in Australia, Brandon Flowers joined Sharon Van Etten at her show in Melbourne to sing Angel Olsen‘s parts on ‘Like I Used To’ – you can check out footage of their duet here.

The band have been bringing out special guests elsewhere on their tour as well – at the last show of the North American leg of their tour in October, they brought out The Smiths‘ Johnny Marr for a cover of ‘Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want’.

The Killers will be returning to British shores next year – earlier this month, they were announced as one of the headliners for next year’s Reading & Leeds. After those shows, the band will then play two headline gigs, at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds on August 29 and Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields on September 1. They will then headline Ireland’s Electric Picnic on September 3. You can buy your tickets for these shows here.

The band have also said they plan on releasing the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Pressure Machine’ early in 2023.