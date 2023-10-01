The Killers bring Sammy Hagar and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder onstage to sing covers at Ohana Festival

The Killers invited Sammy Hagar and Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder onstage to sing covers of Tom Petty and Van Halen songs during their Ohana Festival set on Friday (September 29).

Brandon Flowers and co. were performing at Vedder’s annual festival in Dana Point, California where they continued the festival’s tradition of surprise live collaborations.

Vedder, the Pearl Jam vocalist and guitarist and a soloist in his own name, joined The Killers for a cover of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ 1981 hit ‘The Waiting’.

Later, The Killers later welcomed soloist, ex-Van Halen co-lead vocalist and former Montrose singer Hagar onstage, who traded vocals with Flowers on Van Halen’s 1986 hit ‘Why Can’t This Be Love’.

Spin notes that Vedder also performed ‘The Waiting’ at Ohana Festival with Heartbreakers’ guitarist Mike Campbell’s band Dirty Knobs. Veddar previously performed with the late Petty and his Heartbreakers band at several of their concerts over the years.

Watch the covers in question in the fan-shot clips below.

Eddie Vedder joined the Killers on stage at Ohana Festival to cover Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers pic.twitter.com/5ij70UxneD — Daniel Kohn (@danielkohn) September 30, 2023

And then the Killers brought out Sammy Hagar to cover Van Halen’s “Why Can’t This Be Love” pic.twitter.com/1h0a351ckv — Daniel Kohn (@danielkohn) September 30, 2023

In other news, The Killers recently pulled out a live cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘I’m On Fire’ during a festival headline set.

The event took place in mid-September when the Las Vegas rock veterans took to the stage as the Saturday (September 16) headliners for the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Flowers and co. celebrated being on Springsteen’s home turf by surprising fans with their first-ever cover of his 1984 track ‘I’m On Fire’ – taken from his hit album ‘Born In The U.S.A’.

The rendition arrived in the latter half of the 19-song setlist and followed on from The Killers’ single ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ – a track taken from their 2008 album ‘Day & Age’ which was rereleased in 2021 with featured guest vocals from The Boss himself.