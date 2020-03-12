The Killers share rousing new single ‘Caution’ and announce details of ‘Imploding The Mirage’

The Killers have shared their new single ‘Caution‘ and announced release details of their anticipated new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

Having been teasing the record for months, the Las Vegas rock veterans have now confirmed that their sixth record will be released on May 29. They’ve also announced more dates for the biggest global tour of their career. Check out full dates below.

Recorded in Utah, Vegas and LA and self-produced in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, ‘Imploding The Mirage’ features guest spots from former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, as well as kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel of War On Drugs, Blake Mills, and Lucius.

Buckingham lends a guitar solo to launch single ‘Caution’, which is an arena-ready dose of emotive Americana and vivid romanticism. Check it out below.

“We’ve been in Utah doing it,” Flowers told NME last year about the new album. “That’s where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it’s interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation.

“Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It’s always been part of our DNA but it’s definitely creeping up.”

Speaking to NME just before Glastonbury, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr added: “I wouldn’t call this a concept album, but we’re starting to see the threads of a concept, and we’re having fun with it. I don’t wanna say for sure what the concept is, but I’d say this is more fun, a little bit more up and I love that. I like dark records too. It’s just been Brandon and I… we’ve been having fun with the fact that we don’t have our guitar player, we don’t have our bass player with us, so it sounds different.” Advertisement He continued: “There are messages still but it’s a little bit more fun and grateful sounding. Grateful for where we are. There are tons of bands and musicians in this place and we are very grateful for being a band nearly twenty years in, making records. We’re not taking it for granted and this record sounds like that.” Meanwhile, the band’s upcoming world headline dates are below. 26/5/20 DONCASTER, UK @ KEEPMOAT STADIUM **

28/5/20 FALKIRK, SCOTLAND, UK @ THE FALKIRK STADIUM ** SOLD OUT

30/5/20 MANCHESTER, UK @ EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD, UK ** SOLD OUT

1/6/20 NORWICH, UK @ CARROW ROAD STADIUM, UK ** SOLD OUT

3/6/20 SOUTHAMPTON, UK @ ST MARY’S STADIUM, UK ** SOLD OUT

5/6/20 LONDON, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM, UK ^^

6/6/20 LONDON, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM, UK ^^ SOLD OUT

9/6/20 BRISTOL, UK @ ASHTON GATE STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

11/6/20 COVENTRY, UK @ RICOH STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

13/6/20 MIDDLESBROUGH, UK @ RIVERSIDE STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

16/6/20 DUBLIN, IRELAND @ MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^ SOLD OUT

17/6/20 DUBLIN, IRELAND @ MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^ SOLD OUT

19/6/20 SCHEESSEL, GERMANY @ HURRICANE FESTIVAL

20/6/20 NEUHAUSEN, GERMANY @ SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL

21/6/20 WERCHTER, BELGIUM @ TW CLASSIC

23/6/20 ZAGREB, CROATIA @ INMUSIC FESTIVAL

27/6/20 STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN @ LOLLAPALOOZA (STOCKHOLM)

6/7/20 AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS @ ZIGGO DOME &&

7/7/20 BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE @ LA SEINE MUSICALE &&

9/7/20 MADRID, SPAIN @ MAD COOL FESTIVAL

10/7/20 BILBAO, SPAIN @ BILBAO BBK LIVE FESTIVAL

12/7/20 MILAN, ITALY @ MILANO SUMMER FESTIVAL

14/7/20 VIENNA, AUSTRIA @ STADTHALLE

16/7/20 OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC @ COLOURS OF OSTRAVA FESTIVAL

18/7/20 MOSCOW, RUSSIA @ PARK LIVE FESTIVAL

18/8/20 DENVER, CO @ PEPSI CENTER ++

19/8/20 SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA ++

21/8/20 VANCOUVER, BC @ ROGERS ARENA ++

22/8/20 GEORGE, WA @ GORGE AMPHITHEATRE ++

23/8/20 PORTLAND, OR @ MODA CENTER ++

25/8/20 SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ CHASE CENTER ++

26/8/20 SAN DIEGO, CA @ PECHANGA ARENA ++

28/8/20 LAS VEGAS, NV @ MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA ++

29/8/20 LOS ANGELES, CA @ BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM ++

30/8/20 PHOENIX, AZ @ GILA RIVER ARENA ++

10/9/20 HOUSTON, TX @ TOYOTA CENTER ++

11/9/20 FORT WORTH, TX @ DICKIES ARENA ++

12/9/20 AUSTIN, TX @ FRANK ERWIN CENTER ++

15/9/20 MIAMI, FL @ AMERICANAIRLINES ARENA ++

16/9/20 ORLANDO, FL @ AMWAY CENTER ++

18/9/20 ATLANTA, GA @ STATE FARM ARENA ++

19/9/20 NASHVILLE, TN @ BRIDGESTONE ARENA ++

20/9/20 ST. LOUIS, MO @ CHAIFETZ ARENA ++

22/9/20 ST. PAUL, MN @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER ++

23/9/20 CHICAGO, IL @ UNITED CENTER ++

25/9/20 TORONTO, ON @ SCOTIABANK ARENA ++

26/9/20 MONTREAL, QC @ BELL CENTRE ++

27/9/20 VERONA, NY @ TURNING STONE EVENT CENTER ++

29/9/20 PHILADELPHIA, PA @ WELLS FARGO CENTER ++

1/10/20 NEW YORK, NY @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ++

2/10/20 NEW YORK, NY @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ++

3/10/20 WASHINGTON, DC @ CAPITAL ONE ARENA ++

5/10/20 BOSTON, MA @ TD GARDEN ++

6/10/20 UNIVERSITY PARK, PA @ BRYCE JORDAN CENTER ++

8/10/20 PITTSBURGH, PA @ PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER ++

9/10/20 CLEVELAND, OH @ ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE ++

10/10/20 DETROIT, MI @ LITTLE CAESARS ARENA ++

11/11/20 BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA @ BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

14/11/20 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA @ QUDOS BANK ARENA

18/11/20 PERTH, AUSTRALIA @ RAC ARENA

21/11/20 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA @ AAMI PARK

29/11/20 MEXICO CITY, MEXICO @ FORO SOL

1/12/20 MONTERREY, MEXICO @ ARENA MONTERREY

2/12/20 MONTERREY, MEXICO @ ARENA MONTERREY

4/12/20 ZAPOPAN, MEXICO @ ESTADIO 3 DE MARZO Support information:

Blossoms (**)

Sam Fender (^^)

Manic Street Preachers (##)

Johnny Marr (++)

Orville PeckN (&&).