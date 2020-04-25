The Killers debut brand new song ‘Dying Breed’ on Instagram livestream

The Killers debuted a new song as part of an Instagram Live stream last night (April 24) – watch them perform ‘Dying Breed’ below.

The song is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming album ‘Imploding The Mirage’, which is being delayed from late May to an unspecified date in 2020.

‘Dying Breed’ was played by Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr from the desk of their studio, and sounds like a classic, driving Killers track. Listen to it below.

Also included in the live stream was a 30 second teaser of another new song, called ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’. Listen to that via Reddit here.

Earlier this week, The Killers shared new song ‘Fire In Bone’ along with announcing rescheduled UK stadium tour dates for summer 2021.

Speaking to NME, frontman Brandon Flowers said that the new track captures the essence of the new album as a whole, of “tapping into the universe”.

“That’s my take on the unicorn entering the room or lightning striking,” he continued. “I’ve been lucky enough to have that experience a lot in my life. I’m grateful and I’m thankful for it, but it reminded me of the first album, when those moments happened a lot. “It winks at you and you’re hooked. You just want to chase it.”

The Killers will head out on their UK stadium tour across May and June 2021, joined on specific dates by Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers.