The Killers dedicated a stripped-down performance of their recent single ‘Caution’ on The Tonight Show last night (May 13) to the “heroic” healthcare workers battling coronavirus — check out their remote performance below.

Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci sent in a home-recorded rendition of ‘Caution’, which will feature on the band’s upcoming new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’, for the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show.

Vannucci dedicated the performance to healthcare workers “who are putting themselves out on the frontlines helping everybody in need”.

Advertisement

“We can’t tell you how much we appreciate that and how heroic that is,” he added. You can watch The Killers’ at-home performance of ‘Caution’ below.

The Killers have been entertaining fans during the coronavirus lockdown by debuting new material and covering classic songs.

Last month, they debuted the track ‘Blowback’ and covered Tom Petty’s ‘The Waiting’, while they released the latest ‘Imploding The Mirage’ single ‘Fire In Bone’ on April 24.

The Killers have been forced to postpone both the release of ‘Imploding The Mirage’ and their planned UK and Ireland tour due to the coronavirus outbreak. While it’s hoped that the record will still come out in 2020, the tour has been pushed back to 2021 — check out their amended live schedule below.

Advertisement

May 2021

Tuesday 25 – DONCASTER, KEEPMOAT STADIUM

Thursday 27 – BRISTOL, ASHTON GATE STADIUM

Saturday 29 – COVENTRY, RICOH STADIUM

Monday 31 – SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY’S STADIUM

June 2021

Wednesday 2 – NORWICH, CARROW ROAD STADIUM

Friday 4 – LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM

Saturday 5 – LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM

Tuesday 8 – FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM

Thursday 10 – MIDDLESBROUGH, RIVERSIDE STADIUM

Saturday 12 – MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD

Tuesday 15 – DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE

Wednesday 16 – DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE