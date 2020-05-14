The Killers dedicated a stripped-down performance of their recent single ‘Caution’ on The Tonight Show last night (May 13) to the “heroic” healthcare workers battling coronavirus — check out their remote performance below.
Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci sent in a home-recorded rendition of ‘Caution’, which will feature on the band’s upcoming new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’, for the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show.
Vannucci dedicated the performance to healthcare workers “who are putting themselves out on the frontlines helping everybody in need”.
“We can’t tell you how much we appreciate that and how heroic that is,” he added. You can watch The Killers’ at-home performance of ‘Caution’ below.
The Killers have been entertaining fans during the coronavirus lockdown by debuting new material and covering classic songs.
Last month, they debuted the track ‘Blowback’ and covered Tom Petty’s ‘The Waiting’, while they released the latest ‘Imploding The Mirage’ single ‘Fire In Bone’ on April 24.
The Killers have been forced to postpone both the release of ‘Imploding The Mirage’ and their planned UK and Ireland tour due to the coronavirus outbreak. While it’s hoped that the record will still come out in 2020, the tour has been pushed back to 2021 — check out their amended live schedule below.
May 2021
Tuesday 25 – DONCASTER, KEEPMOAT STADIUM
Thursday 27 – BRISTOL, ASHTON GATE STADIUM
Saturday 29 – COVENTRY, RICOH STADIUM
Monday 31 – SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY’S STADIUM
June 2021
Wednesday 2 – NORWICH, CARROW ROAD STADIUM
Friday 4 – LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM
Saturday 5 – LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM
Tuesday 8 – FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM
Thursday 10 – MIDDLESBROUGH, RIVERSIDE STADIUM
Saturday 12 – MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD
Tuesday 15 – DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE
Wednesday 16 – DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE