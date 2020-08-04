The Killers’ internal investigation finds “no corroboration” of sexual assault allegations against crew

The Killers have found no evidence to corroborate the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against members of their touring crew.

An internal investigation was launched by the group’s legal team last week after sound engineer Chez Cherrie claimed that a woman was abused backstage during their 2009 US tour. None of the band members were implicated in the alleged assault.

WARNING: This article contains details some readers may find upsetting

Cherrie wrote that a front of house engineer was heard over a radio saying there was a girl in a dressing room at the concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was said to have instructed other staff members to “put your name on the list outside the door with your radio channel and we’ll call you when it’s your turn”.

Trigger warning. This is my story. I was a tech for the largest sound company in the world working for one of the biggest bands in the world (still). I’ve never had any sort of justice. I wonder about her all the time. Please share my story about my time with THE KILLERS. https://t.co/SlELWD6aje — Chez Cherrie (@ofcherrie) July 28, 2020

She later recalled a security guard describing the girl as “passed out and naked”.

Reynolds & Associates, the lawyers representing the band, have now confirmed that they found “no corroboration” of the claims, having spoken to Cherrie, the alleged victim, the band, venue staff and others.

The Killers’ attorneys said they were able to locate a “problematic” front of house engineer who made “a series of sexist remarks and rude comments” which “caused the female crew member on the audio team great distress”. This individual was fired from the team in 2013.

“It could not be corroborated that there was ever a list placed on any door or any ‘line up’ or ‘train’ in any dressing room,” the statement reads.

“In provided statements, staff from the venue in question noted that dressing rooms are not, and have never been, labelled alphabetically, and at that time the dressing rooms were interconnected and without doors. It was also established via all crew and Tour Management that upon arrival in any venue the dressing rooms are uniformly labelled with the band’s names.”

Cherrie had written in her blog post: “I continued my load out, occasionally hearing a name come over the radio to notify them that it was their turn on the train in Dressing Room A.”

The lawyers were able to track down “the woman from the Milwaukee show’s guest list who was furnished with ‘after show’ passes from the FOH Engineer” by obtaining touring records, but she confirmed that “she did not experience, witness or hear about a sexual assault”.

Cherrie had indicated to the legal team during her interview that she “strongly believed it was this female guest of the FOH Engineer who had been left ‘drunk and naked’ in a dressing room”.

“The guest in question confirmed that she and her friend were backstage after the show, did not witness any ‘train’ or ‘line up,’ nor were they left behind in the dressing rooms at the venue,” the lawyers wrote.

“She stated that she and the same friend attended 2009 Lollapalooza festival later that year on the band’s production guest list.”

Venue security also said that “no one from the venue chased down a departing bus or raised concerns about a drunk, naked girl in the dressing room”, while the catering team “asserted that at no point did they see or hear of a drunk or naked woman in any dressing room and anything of the sort would have been immediately radioed to all attending Production Crew and Venue Security.”

Cherrie has since issued a statement on Twitter, writing: “After reading through the Killers’ press release regarding my blog, I have conflicting feelings.

“First, I am grateful that they, as an organisation, have taken my experience seriously and were moved to internally investigate and potentially lead the industry in a restorative manner so this never happens again.”

She said she was “beyond relieved that the tour was able to find this woman, and she is reportedly fine”. You can read her full statement below.

My full statement to the bbc in response to The Killers’ press release pic.twitter.com/ZepmKZCsTS — Chez Cherrie (@ofcherrie) August 3, 2020

Though the allegations could not be corroborated, The Killers have confirmed that they “plan to take immediate action for future tours”.

“The band believe there should always be an easy way to report a situation that is concerning to anyone on the road with them, no matter their status or how briefly they are joining for,” the statement went on.

“They expressed regret that the temporary crew member was made to feel unsafe and bullied during her brief time with the band and understand that it is not always feasible for touring crew to raise concerns with their immediate superiors.”

The statement concluded: “The Killers would like to take this opportunity to assure their fans – and the families of their current crew – that their tours are a safe, familial and professional working environment. They extend their thanks to crew past and present, as well as all other witnesses, for providing swift testimony to their Legal Team.”

Last week, a legal representative for The Killers issued a statement to NME saying: “First and foremost, any allegations of inappropriate behaviour by anyone on The Killers touring team are taken extremely seriously by the band and their management.

“This person’s story is appalling and, while The Killers do not have the same touring crew in 2020 that they had earlier in their career, they will be conducting a thorough investigation into past and present tour staff.

“Their legal team will be reaching out to this person for more information and clarity on the alleged incidents as detailed, as well as to the audio vendor who provided crew for the tour.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.