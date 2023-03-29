The Killers, Kendrick Lamar and ODESZA to headline Life Is Beautiful 2023

Life Is Beautiful festival has dropped the 2023 line-up, with The Killers, Kendrick Lamara and ODESZA set to headline and return to the desert. Check out the full roster below.

This year’s festival marks a decade of the Downtown Las Vegas event. The 1975, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Omar Apollo will also be heading to Sin City this year. Last year, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde and Gorillaz headlined the event.

Tickets for Life Is Beautiful 2023 are set to go on sale Thursday, March 30, at 10 am PT. You can purchase tickets here.

FINALLY. The Life is Beautiful 2023 lineup is here! 🤩 We can't wait to party with you 🕺 🎟️ Tickets on sale THURSDAY, March 30 at 10am PT Sign up for early ticket access!: https://t.co/YvuvioF8Uv pic.twitter.com/9DvbZvB8wX — Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) March 28, 2023

“We are thrilled that all three headliners will be returning to the festival,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Director of Music, Programming & Development for Life is Beautiful. “It’s pretty special to have this collection of artists who have all been so instrumental to music over the lifespan of Life is Beautiful. Pairing those artists with current and future superstars of music sets the stage for our biggest party yet.”

In a four-star review of last year’s festival, NME said Downtown Las Vegas may be the less-polished sibling to the glitz and glamour of The Strip only a few kilometres away, but for one weekend a year, it transforms into a fabulous festival playground.

Life Is Beautiful took home the prize for Best Festival In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. After taking a year off due to COVID in 2020, the fest made a triumphant return in 2021 with headliners Tame Impala, Green Day and Billie Eilish. You can see NME’s photos from Life Is Beautiful 2021 here.