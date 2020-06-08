Watch The Killers perform ‘Land Of The Free’ with new lyrics about George Floyd

The Killers have shared a live performance of a new version of ‘Land Of The Free’, which includes lyrics about George Floyd — watch their performance below.

This revised version of the band’s 2019 stand-alone single comes in the wake of the mass protests across the US and all over the world that have been triggered by the death of Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Posting the performance to the band’s Instagram account last night (June 7), Killers frontman Brandon Flowers can be heard singing “how many killings must one man watch in his home?” before referencing the killing of Floyd: “Eight measured minutes and 46 seconds, another boy in the bag / Another stain on the flag.”

Later in the song, Flowers pleads to “father in heaven, help us see how to lose our hatred” before asking “how to break these cycles and change our nature / That we may walk underneath your banner / In the Land Of The Free“.

You can watch The Killers’ latest performance of ‘Land Of The Free’ below.

Killers touring member Robert Loud said that he “felt the heart” that Flowers had put into the new lyrics, telling his followers on Instagram that “it was an honour to be a part of this.”

“Let’s ‘break the cycle’ of racism and injustice by starting inside of each of us and those we are close to and also work to spread it out from there until it really is the land of the free,” Loud added. “There are too many stains on the flag.”

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in his native Compton in LA.