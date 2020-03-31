Here’s The Killers’ ‘Mr Brightside’ in the style of Blink-182

A YouTuber has reworked The Killers’ ‘Mr Brightside’ so that it would sound like a blink-182 song.

The man behind the rework, SugarpillCovers, shared the song with an impressive take on Brandon Flowers’ vocals and Blink-182 style instrumentals.

Back in September last year, the YouTuber also gained online recognition for a version of Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ which was delivered in the style of Blink.

Advertisement

You can listen to the recent re-work here:

Similarly, blink-182’s Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly shared a cover of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’ last week.

Released as part of MGK’s #LockDownSessions, a series of cover songs recorded while the world is in self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 11th instalment sees the rapper/rocker put his own spin on Paramore’s 2007 single, taken from their second studio album ‘Riot!’.

Besides being joined by Barker, Kelz also gets assistance from bassist Truck Norris and frequent collaborator Omer Fedi.

Other songs MGK has covered as part of the series include Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and KiD CuDi‘s ‘Pursuit of Happiness’.

Advertisement

Last month, Barker joined a dance troupe for an energetic performance on the grand finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The Blink-182 sticksman played the drums during a choreography piece by dance troupe V.Unbeatable.

The troupe, who originate from Mumbai, India, made it into the 2020 Champions season of the show after the judges hit the golden buzzer on the 14th season of the show in 2019.