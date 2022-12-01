The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers to headline Shaky Knees 2023

The full line-up for next year’s Shaky Knees festival has arrived, with The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers each headlining one of its three full-day rosters.
Next year’s festival will mark the 10th anniversary of Shaky Knees, and will run over the first weekend in May (Friday 5 through to Sunday 7) at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Killers top Friday’s bill, with Greta Van Fleet and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs listed as sub-headliners. The full roster sports a total of 22 acts; other highlights include Manchester Orchestra, Grouplove, Placebo and Peaches, while three acts will be performing albums in full – Cyprus Hill will do their 1993 album ‘Black Sunday’, Digable Planets will do ‘Reachin’ (from the same year) and Copeland will do 2003’s ‘Beneath Medicine Tree’.
On Saturday May 6, Muse will be joined by Tenacious D and The Mars Volta as sub-headliners, with the rest of the 23-act bill featuring the likes of The Gaslight Anthem, Phantogram, The Front Bottoms and Soccer Mommy. And on Sunday, The Lumineers will tail sets from Hozier and The Flaming Lips – the latter performing their 2002 album ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ – as well as acts like Father John Misty, Future Islands and FIDLAR.
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 11am tomorrow (December 2), available here on a “first come, first served” basis. A general sale will follow after that – an exact time yet to be announced – unless tickets happen to sell out during the pre-sale.
The full line-up for Shaky Knees 2023 is:
FRIDAY MAY 5
The Killers
Greta Van Fleet
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Cypress Hill (performing ‘Black Sunday’)
Manchester Orchestra
Grouplove
Placebo
Surf Curse
Digable Planets (performing ‘Reachin’)
Be Your Own Pet
Peaches
Spacey Jane
Copeland (performing ‘Beneath Medicine Tree’)
Lovejoy
Matt Maltese
Illuminati Hotties
Charlotte Sands
Gringo Star
Arlie
Mom Rock
Desure
Songs For Kids
SATURDAY MAY 6
Muse
Tenacious D
The Mars Volta
The Gaslight Anthem
Phantogram
The Front Bottoms
Suki Waterhouse
Futurebirds
Soccer Mommy
Wilderado
Babe Rainbow
Shame
Beach Weather
Joey Valence & Brae
Cafuné
Heartless Bastards
Sunflower Bean
Olivia Jean
Daisy The Great
Me Nd Adam
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol
Tanukichan
Songs For Kids
SUNDAY MAY 7
The Lumineers
Hozier
The Flaming Lips (performing ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’)
Father John Misty
Future Islands
Live
The Walkmen
The Black Angels
FIDLAR
Pond
Sun Room
Wunderhorse
Puma Blue
The Aquadolls
Off!
Taipei Houston
Water From Your Eyes
Trash Panda
Songs For Kids