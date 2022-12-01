The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers to headline Shaky Knees 2023

The full line-up for next year’s Shaky Knees festival has arrived, with The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers each headlining one of its three full-day rosters.

Next year’s festival will mark the 10th anniversary of Shaky Knees, and will run over the first weekend in May (Friday 5 through to Sunday 7) at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Killers top Friday’s bill, with Greta Van Fleet and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs listed as sub-headliners. The full roster sports a total of 22 acts; other highlights include Manchester Orchestra, Grouplove, Placebo and Peaches, while three acts will be performing albums in full – Cyprus Hill will do their 1993 album ‘Black Sunday’, Digable Planets will do ‘Reachin’ (from the same year) and Copeland will do 2003’s ‘Beneath Medicine Tree’.

Advertisement

On Saturday May 6, Muse will be joined by Tenacious D and The Mars Volta as sub-headliners, with the rest of the 23-act bill featuring the likes of The Gaslight Anthem, Phantogram, The Front Bottoms and Soccer Mommy. And on Sunday, The Lumineers will tail sets from Hozier and The Flaming Lips – the latter performing their 2002 album ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ – as well as acts like Father John Misty, Future Islands and FIDLAR.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 11am tomorrow (December 2), available here on a “first come, first served” basis. A general sale will follow after that – an exact time yet to be announced – unless tickets happen to sell out during the pre-sale.

The full line-up for Shaky Knees 2023 is:

FRIDAY MAY 5

The Killers

Greta Van Fleet

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Cypress Hill (performing ‘Black Sunday’)

Manchester Orchestra

Grouplove

Placebo

Surf Curse

Digable Planets (performing ‘Reachin’)

Be Your Own Pet

Peaches

Spacey Jane

Copeland (performing ‘Beneath Medicine Tree’)

Lovejoy

Matt Maltese

Illuminati Hotties

Charlotte Sands

Gringo Star

Arlie

Mom Rock

Desure

Songs For Kids

SATURDAY MAY 6

Muse

Tenacious D

The Mars Volta

The Gaslight Anthem

Phantogram

The Front Bottoms

Suki Waterhouse

Futurebirds

Soccer Mommy

Wilderado

Babe Rainbow

Shame

Beach Weather

Joey Valence & Brae

Cafuné

Heartless Bastards

Sunflower Bean

Olivia Jean

Daisy The Great

Me Nd Adam

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol

Tanukichan

Songs For Kids

SUNDAY MAY 7

The Lumineers

Hozier

The Flaming Lips (performing ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’)

Father John Misty

Future Islands

Live

The Walkmen

The Black Angels

FIDLAR

Pond

Sun Room

Wunderhorse

Puma Blue

The Aquadolls

Off!

Taipei Houston

Water From Your Eyes

Trash Panda

Songs For Kids