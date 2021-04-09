The Killers confirm new album is “finished” and “coming this year”

The Killers have confirmed that they have “finished” work on their new album, with the follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ “coming this year”.

The band confirmed news on the record last year, with frontman Brandon Flowers telling NME that it “might be even better” than ‘Imploding The Mirage’. Since then, they’ve shared a potential tracklist and a snippet of new music, as well as footage that shows guitarist Dave Keuning back with the band after sitting out of studio sessions for the previous record.

Now, in a fan Q&A on Instagram Live, the Las Vegas indie veterans have shed some light on when to expect the album.

“I mean it’s finished, yeah. We’re basically in the mastering phase,” said Flowers. “It will come out this year. We were hoping for an early summer release, but the vinyl manufacturing companies are all inundated with the artists who held their albums back because of COVID. Now they’re all trying to get their albums out and are making this push. We want to release everything simultaneously, so we’re running into a wall.”

He continued: “It will be [released] this year, and it is finished.”

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. added: “It gives us time to make tweaks. It’s good and it’s different. I want to explore talking about the record, but we were told not to let the cat out of the bag too much.”

Anticipation is high for their seventh studio album, with the band having spent much of the last year talking it up – revealing that it’s been more heavily informed by the indie sounds he associates with his youth in Utah.

“Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” Flowers told NME after the completion of ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

“We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in northern California.”

Flowers continued: “I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”

This comes after The Killers recently broke a UK chart record with their ‘Hot Fuss’ breakthrough single ‘Mr Brightside’, having spent a mammoth 260 non-consecutive weeks in the top 100 of the UK singles chart since its re-release in 2004 – and having remained firmly in the top 100 for the last five years.

The Killers will embark on their rescheduled UK and Ireland stadium tour in summer 2022.