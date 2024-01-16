The Killers, Post Malone and SZA to headline Governors Ball 2024

The Killers, Post Malone, and SZA have been announced as headliners for this year’s edition of the Governors Ball festival – check out the full line-up below.

The annual festival, which takes place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York will run from June 7-9 this year.

Post Malone is set to headline on Friday, June 7 with acts such as FLO, Blondshell, Rauw Alejandro, Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Ryan Beatty, Mimi Webb, Arcy Drive and more also scheduled to perform.

Advertisement

Saturday, June 8 will see The Killers headline with acts such as 21 Savage, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, D4vd, Sexyy Red and more set to perform.

Closing out the festival on Sunday, June 9 will be SZA with Reneé Rapp, Don Toliver, Kevin Abstract, Chappell Roan, Stephen Sanchez, Beach Fossils, Geese and more on the bill. Check out the full line-up and day breakdown below.

Fans can sign up now for the SMS presale which will commence on Thursday, January 18 from 11am until 1pm ET. General ticket sale will take place on January 18 at 1pm ET with a price increase. Ticket prices are all-inclusive with no fees on top.

The Governors Ball has also announced two new ticket types. A 2-Day bundle is now available and will allow fans to choose which two days of the festival they would like to attend at any ticket type.

The ultra-premium Ultimate Ticket – which is per person and 21+ only – includes access to a shared Ultimate guest Cabana with all day snacks, dinner buffet, all-inclusive bar, dedicated restroom, and prime views of Main Stage, exclusive front-of-stage viewing at all stages with complimentary beer and seltzer, golf cart transportation between stages, festival concierge to assist with your festival needs, $100 credit to use at official Festival Merch store (excludes artist merch), exclusive festival merchandise gift, and presale access to Gov Ball After Dark.

Advertisement

Returning ticket types include GA, GA+ and VIP 3-Day and 1-Day tickets. Visit here for tickets.

Last year saw the likes of Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Finneas, Koffee, Snail Mail, Suki Waterhouse, and more take over Flushing Meadow Park.

In a four-star review of Governors Ball 2023, NME wrote: “New York City’s favorite festival highlights the true meaning of unity… With the new location, attendees are treated to a scenic landscape in the middle of one of the city’s most sprawling Boroughs.

“Now, there’s plenty of space to roam around, get lost in the sponsored exhibits and fresh grass to lie down in while watching the weekend’s hottest acts give it their all in the city that never sleeps.”