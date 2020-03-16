The Killers have postponed the sale of tickets for their upcoming late summer/fall shows due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Sharing a statement on social media, the band said the reason for the tickets not going on sale yet is because “the news is changing every hour around coronavirus,” and that they want their fans “to stay focused on prevention and remaining safe and cautious right now.”
The statement continued: “In addition, once we go on sale, we will be providing a portion of our ticketing income to local organisations who help people whose services industry jobs are impacted by the coronavirus in each of our tour cities.
“We are taking this personally. Both we and our families have had these jobs and our hearts go out to those affected.
The band ended their statement: “If anything changes again, we’ll let you know; in the meantime, we’re more excited than ever to sing these new songs with you, and can’t wait to see you soon.
“Watch this space for the updated ticket information!”
The shows affected are as follows:
AUG 18 2020, DENVER, CO, USA
AUG 19 2020, SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA
AUG 21 2020, VANCOUVER, CANADA
AUG 22 2020, GEORGE, WA, USA
AUG 23 2020, PORTLAND, OR, USA
AUG 25 2020, SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA
AUG 26 2020, SAN DIEGO, CA, USA
AUG 28 2020, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA
AUG 29 2020, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA
AUG 30 2020, GLENDALE, AZ, USA
SEP 10 2020, HOUSTON, TX, USA
SEP 11 2020, FORT WORTH, TX, USA
SEP 12 2020, AUSTIN, TX, USA
SEP 15 2020, MIAMI, FL, USA
SEP 16 2020, ORLANDO, FL, USA
SEP 18 2020, ATLANTA, GA, USA
SEP 19 2020, NASHVILLE, TN, USA
SEP 20 2020, ST. LOUIS, MO, USA
SEP 22 2020, ST. PAUL, MN, USA
SEP 23 2020, CHICAGO, IL, USA
SEP 25 2020, TORONTO, CANADA
SEP 26 2020, MONTREAL, CANADA
SEP 27 2020, VERONA, NY, USA
SEP 29 2020, PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA
OCT 1 2020, NEW YORK, NY, USA
OCT 2 2020, NEW YORK, NY, USA
OCT 3 2020, WASHINGTON, DC, USA
OCT 5 2020, BOSTON, MA, USA
OCT 6 2020, UNIVERSITY PARK, PA, USA
OCT 8 2020, PITTSBURGH, PA, USA
OCT 9 2020, CLEVELAND, OH, USA
OCT 10 2020, DETROIT, MI, USA
NOV 11 2020, BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA
NOV 14 2020, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
NOV 18 2020, PERTH, AUSTRALIA
NOV 21 2020, MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA
NOV 29 2020, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO
DEC 1 2020, MONTERREY, MEXICO
DEC 2 2020, MONTERREY, MEXICO
DEC 4 2020, ZAPOPAN, MEXICO
Over the past week, a whole host of gigs and festivals have been cancelled or postponed due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, while this month’s SXSW in Austin is also off and the latest induction for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is being postponed.
Radio 1 have also announced that their annual Big Weekend, set to be held in Dundee this May, is being cancelled.
Meanwhile, in his latest press conference relating to the coronavirus crisis, the Prime Minister has said UK citizens should avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.
Saying that the virus is approaching the “fast growth” stage in the UK, Boris Johnson has now urged people to avoid visiting pubs, clubs and theatres and to work from home wherever possible. Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel.”