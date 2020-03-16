The Killers have postponed the sale of tickets for their upcoming late summer/fall shows due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing a statement on social media, the band said the reason for the tickets not going on sale yet is because “the news is changing every hour around coronavirus,” and that they want their fans “to stay focused on prevention and remaining safe and cautious right now.”

The statement continued: “In addition, once we go on sale, we will be providing a portion of our ticketing income to local organisations who help people whose services industry jobs are impacted by the coronavirus in each of our tour cities.

“We are taking this personally. Both we and our families have had these jobs and our hearts go out to those affected.

The band ended their statement: “If anything changes again, we’ll let you know; in the meantime, we’re more excited than ever to sing these new songs with you, and can’t wait to see you soon.

“Watch this space for the updated ticket information!”

The shows affected are as follows:

AUG 18 2020, DENVER, CO, USA

AUG 19 2020, SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA

AUG 21 2020, VANCOUVER, CANADA

AUG 22 2020, GEORGE, WA, USA

AUG 23 2020, PORTLAND, OR, USA

AUG 25 2020, SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA

AUG 26 2020, SAN DIEGO, CA, USA

AUG 28 2020, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA

AUG 29 2020, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA

AUG 30 2020, GLENDALE, AZ, USA

SEP 10 2020, HOUSTON, TX, USA

SEP 11 2020, FORT WORTH, TX, USA

SEP 12 2020, AUSTIN, TX, USA

SEP 15 2020, MIAMI, FL, USA

SEP 16 2020, ORLANDO, FL, USA

SEP 18 2020, ATLANTA, GA, USA

SEP 19 2020, NASHVILLE, TN, USA

SEP 20 2020, ST. LOUIS, MO, USA

SEP 22 2020, ST. PAUL, MN, USA

SEP 23 2020, CHICAGO, IL, USA

SEP 25 2020, TORONTO, CANADA

SEP 26 2020, MONTREAL, CANADA

SEP 27 2020, VERONA, NY, USA

SEP 29 2020, PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA

OCT 1 2020, NEW YORK, NY, USA

OCT 2 2020, NEW YORK, NY, USA

OCT 3 2020, WASHINGTON, DC, USA

OCT 5 2020, BOSTON, MA, USA

OCT 6 2020, UNIVERSITY PARK, PA, USA

OCT 8 2020, PITTSBURGH, PA, USA

OCT 9 2020, CLEVELAND, OH, USA

OCT 10 2020, DETROIT, MI, USA

NOV 11 2020, BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

NOV 14 2020, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

NOV 18 2020, PERTH, AUSTRALIA

NOV 21 2020, MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

NOV 29 2020, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

DEC 1 2020, MONTERREY, MEXICO

DEC 2 2020, MONTERREY, MEXICO

DEC 4 2020, ZAPOPAN, MEXICO

Over the past week, a whole host of gigs and festivals have been cancelled or postponed due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, while this month’s SXSW in Austin is also off and the latest induction for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is being postponed.

Radio 1 have also announced that their annual Big Weekend, set to be held in Dundee this May, is being cancelled.

NME and The 100 Club have announced a London music pop-up showcase in the wake of SXSW cancellation – get all the details here.

Get details of every cancelled gig, festival and tour due to coronavirus – and how to get your ticket refund.

Meanwhile, in his latest press conference relating to the coronavirus crisis, the Prime Minister has said UK citizens should avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.

Saying that the virus is approaching the “fast growth” stage in the UK, Boris Johnson has now urged people to avoid visiting pubs, clubs and theatres and to work from home wherever possible. Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel.”