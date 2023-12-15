The Killers reach Number One with anniversary album ‘Rebel Diamonds’

The Killers have topped the Albums Charts this week with their anniversary compilation album ‘Rebel Diamonds‘.

It will be the eighth Number One album the band have managed to score in their career, which has lasted over two decades. Previous chart toppers include seminal debut album, 2004’s ‘Hot Fuss’ and their most recent original material, 2021’s ‘Pressure Machine’.

The Las Vegas band, which consists of Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Mark Stoermer, have also managed to score the top spot on the Official Vinyl Album Charts as well.

The Killers will join Oasis, Led Zeppelin, R.E.M., Stereophonics and Westlife in achieving eight Number One albums.

The news comes ahead of the announcement that ‘Mr Brightside’ is Spotify UK’s most streamed song in the history of the platform. According to the Swedish streaming platform, ‘Mr Brightside’ (released September 29, 2003) has over 1.8 billion streams globally as of October 9, 2023. Spotify did not release the number of UK-only streams.

The band are due to depart on their ‘Rebel Diamonds’ greatest hits tour in June 2024. The Killers are due to stop by multiple dates at Dublin’s 3Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Manchester’s Co-op Live and London’s O2 Arena – find all tickets here.

Flowers has also teased some intimate shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘Hot Fuss’. Speaking to Zane Lowe, Flower said: “We are planning maybe some anniversary shows, which I wish I could tell more so we will figure something out there.”

Recently, the frontman announced he had scrapped an entire album’s worth of material on the grounds that it didn’t feel “authentic”: ““It just didn’t feel authentic. It felt like we were forcing something. We love synth music, it’s a part of our DNA and there’s been great contributions from us in that genre.

“And man, we love New Order and Depeche Mode, so it’s not a slight. It just doesn’t feel right for us at this moment.”

In other news, Flowers has recounted the time he first met Noel Gallagher on the 2005 NME Tour.