The Killers have shared footage of themselves in the studio recording music once again with guitarist Dave Keuning.

Keuning left the group in 2017 to pursue a solo career, which he said “reawakened the creative part of me”, and later released his debut album ‘Prismism‘ in 2019. He didn’t contribute to the band’s last album ‘Imploding The Mirage‘.

Now, with The Killers set on releasing a follow-up to last year’s record in 2021, it looks as if Keuning is back in the band he formed with frontman Brandon Flowers in 2001.

In an Instagram clip the bandmembers are seen wearing masks inside a studio while a snippet of new music plays in the background. Keuning is seen in a mask and safety googles early on in the video.

Flowers told NME last year that the new album “might be even better” than ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

“You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” Flowers said after the completion of ‘Imploding The Mirage‘.

“We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California.”

Flowers continued: “I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”

When asked by NME last August why Keuning had departed the band in 2017, drummer Ronnie Vannucci said: “I don’t know, to be honest. It was just kind of decided. When we started working the schedule out we asked him if it worked for him and he was like, ‘Maybe, I don’t know’. Well, we’re going to go ahead and do this [make ‘Imploding The Mirage’] because we feel good and we feel creative. Let’s strike.

“We didn’t really hear from him, except when it came to making a video. He was like, ‘If you guys want me in the video…’ Well, I’m not sure that makes any sense either! Video? How about some guitar?”

Flowers, meanwhile, said that Keuning was happy staying home in San Diego after releasing his solo album to spend more time with his family. “I think he’s content doing that right now,” he said.

In related news, the band recently shared what appears to be a tracklist for the as-yet-untitled seventh album.