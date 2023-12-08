The Killers say they scrapped new album because it didn’t feel “authentic”

The Killers have said that they scrapped their planned new album because it didn’t feel “authentic”.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper frontman Brandon Flowers and co said the new sound “just didn’t feel right” and they decided to stop making the album they’d planned.

He told the newspaper: “It just didn’t feel authentic. It felt like we were forcing something. We love synth music, it’s a part of our DNA and there’s been great contributions from us in that genre.

“And man, we love New Order and Depeche Mode, so it’s not a slight. It just doesn’t feel right for us at this moment.”

Flowers had previously opened up about scrapping an entire Killers album after previously promising new music: “Halfway through recording I realised, ‘I can’t do this,’” Flowers said, adding: “This isn’t the kind of record… I think this will be the… I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

He added: “This is the crisis I’m in. The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like [2021 album] ‘Pressure Machine’.

Today (December 8), the band shared a euphoric and trancey new song called ‘Spirit’ – the last song to appear on their new greatest hits album, ‘Rebel Diamonds‘, which is also released today.

The album celebrates their 20-year career, including classics such as ‘Mr Brightside‘, ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Human’ to more recent standalone hits such as ‘Boy‘ and ‘Your Side Of Town‘.

In their career, The Killers have released several albums including their seminal debut, ‘Hot Fuss‘ (2004), ‘Sam’s Town’ (2006), ‘Day and Age’ (2008) ‘Battle Born’ (2012), ‘Don’t Waste Your Wishes‘ (2016), ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘ (2017), the five-star ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ (2020) and their most recent effort, ‘Pressure Machine‘ (2021).

In a trailer for the album, frontman Flowers can be heard saying: “See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives, and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years.”

Elsewhere, The Killers announced a handful of extra dates and their opening support act for their ‘Rebel Diamonds‘ greatest hits UK and Ireland arena tour.

The Killers added four extra dates in Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and London to their celebratory 2024 tour due to exceptional demand during early ticket pre-sales. Visit here for tickets and see all dates below.

The Killers 2024 ‘Rebel Diamonds’ UK and Ireland tour dates are:

JUNE

12 – Dublin, 3Arena

14 – Dublin, 3Arena

15 – Dublin, 3Arena

18 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

19 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

21 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

22 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

25 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

26 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

27 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

JULY

4 – London, The O2

5 – London, The O2

7 – London, The O2

8 – London, The O2